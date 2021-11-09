CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suns hold off Kings 109-104 with help from overturned call

By Michael Wagaman
fox10phoenix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. - Cameron Payne scored a season-high 24 points in 22 minutes off the bench and the Phoenix Suns got help from an overturned call to win their fifth straight game, beating the Sacramento Kings 109-104 on the night of Nov. 8. Devin Booker had 18 points, nine...

www.fox10phoenix.com

