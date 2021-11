Rewind back to 2009: a year that started with the global explosion of “Just Dance”, followed by the summer success of “Poker Face”, and then tipped off with the arrival of one of the best pop songs ever written: “Bad Romance”. Then just 23 years old, Lady Gaga had already mastered the publicity machine. She’d segue from sticking up for Alexandra Burke to standing on a man in heels in a New York fetish club, all while gazing in awe at Buckingham Palace from the back of a taxi cab. Even in the beginning, in her relentless campaign to secure the chart top spots, she ventured to places few pop stars would dare to.

