After two years away from the European Tour docket, the French Open is set to return to the 2022 schedule. Le Golf National near Paris will again serve as host of the €3 million event, scheduled to be played Sept. 22-25 at during the same week and at the same site as the 2018 Ryder Cup. The event, put on with the Fédération Française de Golf, was canceled in each of the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

GOLF ・ 9 DAYS AGO