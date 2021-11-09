CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Cardi B and Halle Berry curate all-female hip hop album

By Tom Skinner
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardi B and Halle Berry have curated a new all-female hip hop album. The collection serves as the soundtrack to Netflix‘s upcoming film Bruised, which will see Berry make her directorial debut. She also stars in the movie as Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter. As Variety reports, Berry...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Halle Berry Issues Second Athletic Wear Drop For Sweaty Betty

Halle Berry and Sweaty Betty have released a second collection through her wellness brand, rē∙spin. The fall release is focused on items that can be layered with an understated color palette of soft greens, warm creams, and deep, earthy blacks inspired by Halle’s love of nature. “I loved working with the Sweaty Betty team designing my first collection and I’m so excited to be launching a second drop,” said the 55-year-old in a press release. “I’m so proud of this collection—it’s my ideal fall wardrobe. It’s effortless, adaptable, and complements my lifestyle perfectly.” The Oscar-winning actress and the global activewear and lifestyle...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Halle Berry on Finding True Love With Van Hunt: 'The Right One Finally Showed Up' (Exclusive)

It was Halle Berry's time to find true love. The actress and boyfriend Van Hunt had a color-coordinated date night at the ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Tuesday. While chatting with ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet, Berry fawned over her beau, sharing what it is that she loves about the musician.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baby Tate
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Rapsody
Person
Flo Milli
Person
Cardi B
Vulture

City Girls Got Us ‘Scared,’ a New Track From Halle Berry’s Bruised

You don’t wanna see what happens if the City Girls get in the ring. Yung Miami and JT have us on the ropes with their new track, “Scared,” the first single from the soundtrack to Bruised starring Halle Berry. Berry makes her directorial debut with the fighting flick, written by Michelle Rosenfarb. As Jackie Justice, a former MMA fighter who has to get back in the ring, Berry takes hits and doles ’em right back, thanks to training from her John Wick fighting instructors. The soundtrack is gonna do just as much damage. Bruised comes with the first all-female hip-hop soundtrack, featuring original songs “Scared,” by City Girls, “Bet It,” by Cardi B (who also co–executive produces the album with Berry), “Automatic Woman,” by H.E.R., “Blast Off,” by Flo Milli, “Tha Fuck,” by Latto, and “Attitude,” by Catwoman doppelgänger Saweetie. The album also compiles previously unreleased tracks “No Mercy,” by Young M.A, “Dungarees,” by Baby Tate, “She Bad,” by Rapsody, “On They Neck,” by Erica Banks, “Aye,” by Big Bottle Wyanna, “Sweater,” by Ambre, and “Chacin,” by Dreamdoll.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

City Girls – “Scared”

We last heard from City Girls, the ruthlessly blank-faced Miami duo, when they released their sample-heavy electro jam “Twerkulator” this past summer. That song did OK, but it sadly did not result in the members of Kraftwerk getting writing credits on a massive global hit. But City Girls members Yung Miami and JT have kept up their busy guest-appearance schedule; JT, for instance, is on Summer Walker’s recent hit “Ex For A Reason.” And today, City Girls are back with a new song that sounds nothing like “Twerkulator.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curate#Mma#Ost#H E R#City Girls#Dream Doll
People

Monster's Ball Actor Coronji Calhoun Sr., Who Played Halle Berry's Son, Dead at 30

Coronji Calhoun Sr., the actor who played Halle Berry's son Tyrell Musgrove in the 2001 film Monster's Ball, has died. He was 30. In a GoFundMe page to help "give Coronji a sacred celebration of life," the actor's mother, Theresa C. Bailey, said her son died on Oct. 13. She told CBS affiliate WWL-TV that his death was due to congestive heart failure and lung problems.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Halle Berry Calls Young M.A. “My Baby”, Starts Dating Rumors

Brooklyn rapper Young M.A. has sparked several rumors this year, from who she’s been seeing to who’s baby she was having. Recently, the “OOOUUU” emcee ws spotted with actress extraordinaire Halle Berry, who made it known that M.A. was a special person in her life. Young M.A. and Halle were...
CELEBRITIES
townandcountrymag.com

Halle Berry 55, Shares the Face Mask She Uses for Smooth, Glowy Skin

Halle Berry shared the at-home facial kit she uses for soft and glowing skin. It's the Olga Lorencin 3-step Red Carpet Facial in a box and it's already sold out at other retailers, like Amazon and Dermstore. Customers say they’ve seen major transformations in their skin after just one use.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Halle Berry Slays In Plunging Gown & Cozies Up To BF Van Hunt At ‘ELLE’ Women In Hollywood

Halle Berry stunned on the carpet at the ‘ELLE Women in Hollywood’ event in a plunging paisley print gown with her dashing boyfriend, Van Hunt, on her arm. Halle Berry, 55, was one of the women honored at ELLE’s “Women In Hollywood” event on October 20 in Los Angeles. The Oscar winner showed up to the event in a black and pink paisley print dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. She also wore gold jewelry and dangling earrings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Halle Berry’s ‘Bruised’ Soundtrack Includes H.E.R., Cardi B and Saweetie From Warner Records (EXCLUSIVE)

Warner Records will issue the soundtrack for actress Halle Berry’s directorial debut film “Bruised” on Nov. 19. The Netflix feature — which Berry also stars in as a disgraced M.M.A. fighter — debuts on the streamer on Nov. 24, after a limited one-week run in theaters. “I can’t wait to show it,” Berry tells Variety. “I have to tell you, one of the things I’m most excited about is the title song that H.E.R. sang… and she killed it. So I can’t wait to share with everyone and am super excited.” Hand-selected by executive producers Berry and Cardi B, the film’s soundtrack...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Saweetie Stares Down Halle Berry in a Catwoman Costume and Heeled Boots on TikTok

Saweetie just paid homage to the 2004 film “Catwoman” on TikTok—along with the film’s titular star—for Halloween. The “Icy Grl” rapper donned a replica of Halle Berry’s original costume for the action film, which was panned upon its release 17 years ago but has gained a strong following on social media this year. Her outfit included a pair of shredded leather pants, as well as a leather  bra top and crossed front straps. Naturally, her look was accessorized with Catwoman’s black cat mask and elbow-length gloves. @officialsaweetie had to put on for the best Catwoman to ever do it #halleberry...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Young M.A Blushes While Meeting Halle Berry

Young M.A and Halle Berry have both had busy years. This weekend, however, each of them found the time to link up to promote Halle's new film. Yesterday (Nov. 8), Young M.A posted a video to her Instagram with Halle Berry hugging her as she kept repeating "oh my gosh" in shock, captioning it with: "@halleberry wow! I appreciate you QUEEN!! I’m on the Bruised Soundtrack Nov 19th on all platforms and I’m excited for Bruised the movie droppin Nov 24TH on Netflix!!"
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B, City Girls, Latto Lead Halle Berry's "Bruised" Soundtrack

Halloween weekend had plenty of Catwoman cosplay dominating the 'Gram but none for visible than Saweetie. The Bay Area woman paid homage to Halle Berry's Catwoman with a hilarious video that included Berry herself. In the background, though, Saweetie previewed some new music that was quickly overlooked due to Halle Berry's cameo. However, it was a subtle teaser for the soundtrack of Halle Berry's new film, Bruised.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy