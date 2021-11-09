CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers reveal sorption process of U(VI) on microbial-clay minerals composites surface

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese researchers from the Northwest Institute of Eco-Environmental Resources of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) have systematically studied the enrichment behavior of radioactive element U(VI) on kaolinite- and illite-Aspergillus niger composites, and clarified the regulatory pathways and mechanisms of Aspergillus niger on the sorption behavior of U(VI) on both kaolinite...

