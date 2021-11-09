CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayfair Black Friday sale 2021: Best deals to expect on sofas, tables, beds and more

By Lauren Cunningham
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

“Wayfair, you’ve got just what I need!” Can anyone hear the name Wayfair without singing the advert slogan back? We highly doubt it.

And stocking a mammoth 22 million products, including everything from shelves and sofas , to security lights , there is a pretty high chance that the furniture retailer really does have just what you need.

But, as we all know, whether you’re doing a whole house refurb, only refreshing one room, or looking for just a little something to jazz up a tired-looking space, furniture and home décor can get quite expensive. So we welcome Black Friday with open arms.

Taking place on 26 November, the last Friday of the month, Black Friday is set to be big. Here at IndyBest, we’ll be continually tracking the hottest deals across gaming , fashion , tech , beauty , toys and more, as well as some of our favourite retailers including John Lewis & Partners , Very , Argos and Boots , to name just a few.

And from the looks of it, Wayfair alone will be keeping us plenty busy with a huge range of savings on hundreds of products.

Does Wayfair take part in Black Friday?

Absolutely Wayfair takes part in Black Friday, and the retailer has already announced all the essential info about its Black Friday sale on a dedicated webpage .

When is Wayfair’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

Black Friday officially kicks off on 26 November, the last Friday of November.

But some retailers are likely to start discounting a whole week or more before, so staying up to date really is essential. Luckily our team here at IndyBest are doing that for you – so relax, have a cuppa, and regularly check back in with us for all the latest updates.

And Wayfair is certainly getting a head start on the action, confirming that the sale will start on 19 November and run until midnight 30 November.

How much is Wayfair’s Black Friday discount?

There are some great deals to be had in this year’s Black Friday sale and Wayfair has shared with us some of the best bargains to look out for.

Even big-ticket items including the Lexington three seater clic clac sofa is being reduced by almost 20 per cent to £287.99 (£349.99, Wayfair.co.uk ); the Punta Gorda two seater loveseat will be up to 30 per cent off at £236.99 (£329.99, Wayfair.co.uk ), and the Westerleigh lift top coffee table by 10 per cent to £286.99 (£316.99, Wayfair.co.uk ).

Small items such as this 160cm x 220cm dazzle pink/white rug will be reduced by 25 per cent to £59.99 (£79.99, Wayfair.co.uk ); this 11 piece cookware set will receive the same discount taking it down to £58.99 (£79.45, Wayfair.co.uk ) and the Campeon 12 piece stoneware dinner set service for four, currently in the sale, will be even further reduced to £44.99 (£53.99, Wayfair.co.uk ).

And just in time for Christmas, the snowy Sheffield green spruce artificial Christmas tree with stand will be dropped to £163.99 (£227.99, Wayfair.co.uk ).

Does Wayfair take part in Cyber Monday?

Although it doesn’t explicitly mention Cyber Monday , the Wayfair Black Friday sale is an online-only event that will run over Cyber Monday, taking place on 29 November. So technically yes, Wayfair will be taking part in Cyber Monday, but as with most retailers, it will just be a continuation of its Black Friday discounts.

What was in Wayfair’s Black Friday sale last year?

Last year we saw rugs , lamps , cookware , sofas and more all receive a price cut in the bargain bonanza, including this Aviles kitchen set for kids reduced by £50, and currently in the seasonal sale (£175.99, Wayfair.co.uk ). And the double alsip bedframe was reduced by a great £95, and is currently in the seasonal sale for 10 per cent off (£265.99, Wayfair.co.uk ).

How much is Wayfair’s delivery on Black Friday?

In even better news, Wayfair is bringing its Black Friday generosity across to delivery fees also, with free shipping on all orders from 26 November to 30 November.

The Independent

The Independent

