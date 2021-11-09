CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

VIDEO: Hartford the latest city to lift its mask mandate

Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHartford lifted its mask mandate...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Health
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Government
The Hill

Steve Bannon indicted by federal grand jury

A federal grand jury has indicted Steve Bannon , the one-time White House adviser to former President Trump , after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon now faces two charges of contempt of Congress, one for failing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

States rush ahead of feds on boosters

Faced with rising coronavirus infections, some states are pushing ahead of the federal government and making booster shots available to anyone who wants one, turbocharging the rollout in hopes of blunting a potential winter spike. This week, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed an executive order declaring everyone over the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Rittenhouse trial: Perils of weighing public opinion over evidence

With closing arguments scheduled for Monday in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, the jury will soon get one of the most politically and emotionally charged cases in history. The question, however, is whether the prosecutors practically closed this case before it began in 2020. They followed a long pattern of prosecutors rushing indictments and overcharging defendants in high-profile cases. Even with the court agreeing to a key favorable instruction, the prosecution may have doomed this case by responding to the weight of public opinion rather than to the weight of the evidence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy