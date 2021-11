Thank you for the front-page article showing that recent polls find a majority of Americans are concerned about climate change (”Majority in US concerned about climate: AP-NORC/EPIC poll,” Oct. 27, 2021). Poll after poll show majorities of ordinary folks support stronger measures to address climate change. A Pew Research study last month polled 68,000 people in 17 advanced economies and found that strong majorities on the left and right of the political spectrum are willing to make personal changes to address climate change. In the same poll, in nearly every country where data is available, nearly three-fourths of people said they believe that climate change will impact them personally. This percentage has risen significantly in the past five years.

