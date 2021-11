PHOENIX — A federal judge on Wednesday rejected a bid by Arizona’s attorney general to issue an immediate nationwide injunction blocking President Joe Biden from requiring federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi in Phoenix said he was not buying arguments that it’s illegal for the president to impose such a mandate when he is not requiring the same of people entering the country illegally. There’s no legal comparison, he said.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO