Tonight was the fourth installment of NJPW Strong's Autumn Attack US tour series. Fred Rosser and Rocky Romero defeated Team Filthy (JR Kratos & Danny Limelight) Nice opener. Limelight was a regular on Strong for a good chunk of last year and was a big part of their lineup when the show launched; it was good to see him back. He and Romero had a good mentor-mentee singles program in 2020, and the beginning of this saw a slight return, with Limelight and Romero kicking things off. Rosser and Kratos were in next, and these two had a hell of a singles match on Strong this past March.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO