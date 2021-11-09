CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

PayPal (PYPL) Supply Chain Woes Put a Cloud Over Christmas, PT Lowered to $298 at RBC Capital

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin lowered the price target on PayPal...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Right Now

Sell-offs can be buying opportunities for long-term investors. Latch specializes in smart lock technology that has enjoyed a great deal of "stickiness." Roku was a pioneer in the streaming industry, and it's still holding on to early mover advantages. Legendary investor Warren Buffett once gave the advice to be "fearful...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

Ford is emerging as an EV leader but still seems under-appreciated by the market. Dynavax had a record quarter for its hepatitis B vaccine. Dynavax also saw a big revenue boost for its vaccine adjuvant, which is used by several COVID-19 vaccine candidates. Automaker Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), and vaccine...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

NXT-ID (NXTD) Reports Q3 EPS of (12c)

NXT-ID (NASDAQ: NXTD) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.12). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $4.86 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on NXT-ID (NXTD) click here.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Rbc#Rbc Capital#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

Brilliant Earth (BRLT) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.09

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Brilliant Earth (NASDAQ: BRLT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $95.2 million, versus $71.4 million reported last year. GUIDANCE:. Brilliant Earth sees FY2021 revenue of $366-369 million. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

HeartBeam, Inc (BEAT) Prices 2.75M Share IPO at $6/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a developmental stage digital healthcare company with a proprietary ECG telemedicine technology to bring new capabilities to cardiovascular disease, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,750,000 units, each consisting of (i) one share of common stock and (ii) one warrant to purchase a share of common stock, at a public offering price per unit of $6.00. The warrants have an exercise price of $6.00 per share and are exercisable for a period of five years after the issuance date. All units are being offered by HeartBeam, Inc. In addition, HeartBeam, Inc. has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 412,500 shares of its common stock and/or warrants to purchase up to an additional 412,500 of its common stock, at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

WM Technology, Inc (MAPS) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. WM Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MAPS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $50.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $51.66 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CASI Pharma (CASI) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

CASI Pharma (NASDAQ: CASI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $7.54 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on CASI Pharma (CASI) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

RBC Bearings (ROLL) Misses Q2 EPS by 14c

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ: ROLL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.89, $0.14 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $160.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $159.64 million. GUIDANCE:. RBC Bearings sees Q3 2022 revenue of $245-255 million, versus the consensus of $173 million. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Target Hospitality (TH) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c, Offers Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: TH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.07, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $89.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $77.33 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Energy Focus (EFOI) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Energy Focus (NASDAQ: EFOI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.20). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $5.55 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pulse2.com

Universal Display (OLED) Stock: $245 Price Target From Needham

The shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) have received a price target of $245 from Needham. These are the details. The shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) have received a price target of $245 from Needham. And Needham analyst James Ricchiuti reduced the price target from $275 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares.
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) PT Lowered to $2 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Jonathan D. Block lowered the price target on Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) to $2.00 (from $2.50) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) PT Lowered to $7 at Lake Street Capital Markets

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lake Street Capital Markets analyst Troy Jensen lowered the price target on Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE: DM) to $7.00 (from $8.00) while maintaining a Sell rating.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Great Panther Mining Limited (GPR:CN) (GPL) to Spec. Buy

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Matthew O\'Keefe upgraded Great Panther Mining Limited (GPR:CN) (NYSE: GPL) from Hold to Spec. Buy with a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

Markets Mixed, Dow Down 3 Straight Days; RIDE Reports Q3

DIS - Free Report) Disney also weighed on the S&P 500 today, which finished in the green today but only by a smidge. The Nasdaq, on momentum strength from. closed up +0.52%, and the small-cap Russell 2000 won thec day, +0.82%. Singles Day in China was today, November 11th, as...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy