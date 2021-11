The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network previews this Tuesday & Wednesday nights MACtion games. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) breaks down all of this weeks games and suggests just who you should be betting on? Will Drew Plitt and Ball State roll against DJ Irons and Akron? Will Ben Bryant and Eastern Michigan pull an upset on the road at Bryant Koback at the Toledo Rockets? Will Jack Sorenson and Miami OH grab a much needed win on the road at Kurtis Rourke and Ohio? Can Lew Nichols III and Central Michigan cover a 10 point spread on the road in a rivalry game against Kaleb Eleby and Western Michigan in Kalamazoo? Will Rocky Lombardi and Northern Illinois continue their magical season and win on the road against Dustin Crum and the Kent State Golden Flashes? We talk it all on this special MACtion edition of The College Football Experience.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO