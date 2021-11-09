CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

US reopens to international travel

KBUR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego, Ca. (AP)- Many happy reunions played out Monday as the U.S. fully reopened to many vaccinated international...

www.kbur.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Business Insider

Airbnb reveals international bookings are up 44% after the US reopened its borders to foreign travelers, as pent-up demand fuels travel recovery

Airbnb is expected to make significant gains from increased travel demand after the US loosened international travel restrictions. Recent data from Airbnb shows that foreign bookings increased 44% after the US announced it was reopening to foreign travelers. A travel expert told Insider this is just the start of a...
TRAVEL
AFP

Vietnam welcomes first foreign tourists in nearly 20 months

The first international tourists touched down in Vietnam almost 20 months after the Southeast Asian nation closed its borders to contain the coronavirus. Its borders have been shut to international visitors since March last year and there are almost no commercial flights entering the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Vaccines
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
San Diego, CA
Health
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Said What is Going to Happen in America

Coronavirus cases are no longer declining, and the timing couldn't be worse, with the holidays approaching. Meanwhile, 65 million or so Americans are still unvaccinated—and many of them may never want to get the shot. What is next, then, for our divided country? Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on New Day this morning to offer a peek at what hat America may look like going forward. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Laid Out the Worst Case Scenario for the End of the Pandemic

When exactly will the pandemic be over? It's a question that has plagued us since cases first started piling up in March 2020, and now, 20 months later, we still don't have an exact answer. Certainly things have improved considerably. The Delta variant surge that brought numbers back to disastrous levels this summer appears to have subsided, and the approval of vaccines for children means that more and more people will soon be fully inoculated against COVID. Even with light at the end of the tunnel, however, some experts have cautioned that we're not out of the woods yet—and as White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently explained, there is a worst case scenario for how this pandemic ends.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WEHT/WTVW

Best travel gifts for women

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which travel gift for women is best?  Whether traveling for work or pleasure, there’s a ton to consider in packing up to visit somewhere else. Women, especially, have a lot to consider.  In finding the right gift for the woman who travels, remember that organization and […]
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#American
9NEWS

Rarest mammal in North America found in Colorado garage

PUEBLO WEST, Colorado — The rarest mammal in North America made a surprise appearance inside a southern Colorado homeowners' garage this week. An endangered and rare black-footed ferret was found inside a garage in Pueblo West on Monday, according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). After making the discovery, the...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Michael Loren

California's mass exodus is headed largely to one state

They're calling it the "mass exodus." Families and individuals who lived in large cities before the Covid-19 pandemic are rumored to be headed in large numbers outside the cities. While the term "mass exodus" does not reflect the more subtle U.S. Census data, there is a trend that has been seen in the migration of Californians.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
BBC

US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy