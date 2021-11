Shares are inching higher in after-hours trading but it may have to do more with PayPal’s announcement of a strategic initiative with Amazon. According to PayPal, the company is teaming up with Amazon to enable customers in the U.S. to pay with Venmo at checkout. Starting next year, customers will be able to make purchases on Amazon.com and the Amazon mobile shopping app using their Venmo accounts.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO