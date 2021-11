Dating apps getting you down? Tired of trying to find The One? Fed up of reacting flame emojis to people’s Instagram stories? If you’re keen to find a soulmate, but you’re finding modern dating difficult, you could always apply for Married At First Sight. Applications for the next season of the ‘social experiment’ are open, and who knows, if you’re selected, you might just walk down the aisle to meet the love of your life (or someone you’re going to argue with a lot on a luxurious honeymoon), chosen for you by a panel of relationship experts.

