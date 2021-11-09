CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asure Software (ASUR) PT Raised to $14 at Needham & Company

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Needham & Company analyst Ryan MacDonald raised the price target on...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

DA Davidson Starts Aeye Inc. (LIDR) at Buy

DA Davidson initiates coverage on Aeye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) with a Buy rating and a price target of $15.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Aeye Inc. click here. For more ratings news on Aeye Inc. click here. Shares of Aeye Inc. closed at $6.48 yesterday.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

NXT-ID (NXTD) Reports Q3 EPS of (12c)

NXT-ID (NASDAQ: NXTD) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.12). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $4.86 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on NXT-ID (NXTD) click here.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Becton Dickinson (BDX) is targeting long-term compound annual revenue growth of 5.5%

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, will begin its Investor Day at 8 a.m. ET today to share how it plans to leverage the breadth and depth of its core portfolio to fuel a new wave of growth through transformative solutions that can help reinvent health care. These innovations are aligned to three irreversible forces shaping the future of the industry: smart connected care, the transition to new care settings and improved chronic disease outcomes.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

HeartBeam, Inc (BEAT) Prices 2.75M Share IPO at $6/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a developmental stage digital healthcare company with a proprietary ECG telemedicine technology to bring new capabilities to cardiovascular disease, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,750,000 units, each consisting of (i) one share of common stock and (ii) one warrant to purchase a share of common stock, at a public offering price per unit of $6.00. The warrants have an exercise price of $6.00 per share and are exercisable for a period of five years after the issuance date. All units are being offered by HeartBeam, Inc. In addition, HeartBeam, Inc. has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 412,500 shares of its common stock and/or warrants to purchase up to an additional 412,500 of its common stock, at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Franklin Resources (BEN) to Outperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Robert Lee upgraded Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $45.00 (from $35.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Franklin Resources click here. For more ratings news on Franklin Resources click here. Shares of Franklin...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ARDELYX, INC. For: Nov 12 Filed by: GRAMMER ELIZABETH A

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Target Hospitality (TH) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c, Offers Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: TH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.07, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $89.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $77.33 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) Reports Q3 Results; Provides Business Update

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, announced today certain financial and operational results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Highlights of, and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Brilliant Earth (BRLT) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.09

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Brilliant Earth (NASDAQ: BRLT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $95.2 million, versus $71.4 million reported last year. GUIDANCE:. Brilliant Earth sees FY2021 revenue of $366-369 million. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) Reports Q3 EPS of ($1.52)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.52). Revenue for the quarter came in at $27.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $30.42 million. GUIDANCE:. F45 Training Holdings Inc....
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

U. S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. U. S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.50), $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.56). Revenue for the quarter came in at $56.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $51.95 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Exclusive-Data center operator CoreSite fields acquisition interest-sources

(Reuters) - CoreSite Realty Corp, a U.S. data center operator with a market value of more than $8 billion, is working with an investment bank to explore its options after attracting acquisition interest, people familiar with the matter said. CoreSite has been approached by companies that include American Tower Corp...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Leo Holdings III Corp (LIII) and Local Bounti Announce Upsizing of PIPE Investment by $25 Million

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Breakthrough U.S. indoor agriculture company Local Bounti Corporation ("Local Bounti") and Leo Holdings III Corp (NYSE: LIII) ("Leo"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced they have entered into subscription agreements for an additional $25 million of common stock in a private placement ("PIPE") from new and existing PIPE investors on the same terms as the initial PIPE financing in the previously announced business combination transaction between Local Bounti and Leo on June 18, 2021 (the "Business Combination"). This increases the aggregate amount of expected PIPE proceeds to $150 million. Commitments for the upsized PIPE come from new and existing PIPE investors, including Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, BNP Paribas Asset Management Ecosystem Restoration Fund, strategic partner Sarath Ratanavadi, CEO of Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited, Scott McNealy, co-founder and former CEO of Sun Microsystems, and affiliates of Leo's sponsor.
AGRICULTURE
StreetInsider.com

China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Misses Q3 EPS by 6c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ: CAAS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.01), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $108.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $119.39 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Concord Acquisition Corp III (CNDB.U) Prices Upsized 30M Unit IPO at $10/unit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE: CNDB.U), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units, upsized from 25,000,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "CNDB.U" beginning November 4, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that its Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "CNDB" and "CNDB.WS," respectively.
STOCKS

