India cenbank lifts ban on Diners Club issuing new cards after six months

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
BENGALURU (Reuters) -The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lifted restrictions on Diners Club International, owned by Discover Financial Services, it placed earlier this year for violating data storage rules, the central bank said on Tuesday.

"In view of the satisfactory compliance demonstrated by Diners Club International ... the restrictions imposed ... on on-boarding of fresh domestic customers have been lifted with immediate effect," the RBI said in a statement here.

Discover did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Discover had earlier said the ban would not impact existing cardholders of Diners Club in the region. It was not immediately clear what impact the six-month ban had on Diners Club, which has a tie-up with top Indian private sector lender HDFC Bank.

The RBI had banned Diners Club and American Express Co (AmEx) in April and Mastercard Inc in July from issuing new cards to domestic customers after they violated rules that required the companies to store their Indian payments data locally so the regulator can have “unfettered supervisory access”.

The restrictions on AmEx and Mastercard are still in place.

The U.S. companies had unsuccessfully lobbied against the 2018 directives on data storage, saying the rules would increase their infrastructure costs, hit their global fraud detection platforms and affect planned investments in India where an increasing number of people are using digital modes of payments.

Related
Reuters

Japan considering resuming domestic travel subsidies mid-Jan - Nikkei

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japan's government is considering resuming subsidies aimed at promoting domestic tourism as early as mid-January, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday. The move will ease the strain on airlines and hotels hit by shrinking travel from the coronavirus pandemic, and underscore hopes among policymakers to...
TRAVEL
livefromalounge.com

Diners Club cleared by RBI to resume business in India

In April 2021, Diners Club International was barred from onboarding new customers in India on account of not complying with the local data guidelines for customers in India. RBI also barred American Express from issuing new cards, and MasterCard was also banned. Now, we finally have some good news for those who want to make the switch to the Diners Club network.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Solid demand lifted India Oct factory growth to eight-month high

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India’s factory activity expanded at its quickest pace in eight months in October on strong demand and increased output, though another surge in the cost of raw materials cast a shadow over the outlook, a private survey showed. Monday’s data pointed to an extended business recovery in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Sri Lanka looking to lower fiscal deficit from 2022

COLOMBO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka is confident of not defaulting on its debts and will work on gradually improving the quality of its foreign exchange reserves, finance minister Basil Rajapaksa said on Saturday. Rajapaksa said when presenting Sri Lanka's 2022 budget on Friday that the government will cut...
WORLD
#Hdfc Bank#Bengaluru#The Reserve Bank Of India#Diners Club International#Rbi#Indian#Mastercard Inc
Reuters

India's Modi holds talks on criminal risks related to cryptocurrencies

MUMBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chaired a meeting to discuss the future of cryptocurrencies, sources said on Saturday, amid reports the government is considering modifying a bill that would have led to a ban. "It was strongly felt that attempts to mislead the youth...
INDIA
Reuters

COP26: India says after discussion proposes new wording for text

GLASGOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - India’s environment and climate minister Bhupender Yadav said after discussions with other countries it has proposed new wording for the final agreement that would phase down unabated coal power instead of previous language to phase it out. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper)
INDIA
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Reuters

UK records 157 COVID deaths, 38,351 cases

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 157 deaths from COVID-19 and a further 38,351 cases on Saturday, official data showed. On a seven-day measure, cases edged up 0.4% on the week before while deaths of people who had tested positive for the disease within 28 days were down 7.9%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

India says consensus over COP26 climate deal remains 'elusive'

GLASGOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - India’s environment and climate minister, Bhupender Yadav, said on Saturday that consensus over a COP26 deal “remained elusive”, describing what he considered to be a lack of balance in the draft texts. “Mr President thank you for your efforts to build consensus,” he told Britain’s...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Air Arabia nears decision on major jet engine order -CEO

DUBAI (Reuters) - Middle East low-cost carrier Air Arabia is in talks with engine makers Pratt & Whitney and its current supplier CFM International for a major jet engine order, with a decision to be made by early 2022, its chief executive said. General Electric and Safran joint-venture CFM is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Algeria to introduce VAT tax on sugar to cut imports

ALGIERS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Algeria will impose a 9% value-added tax on white and raw sugar from early next year to reduce imports and address health issues, Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane said on Saturday. OPEC member Algeria has been trying to cut spending on imports of food and other...
WORLD
Reuters

UAE to list 'Salik' road toll system on Dubai financial market

CAIRO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates plans to list Dubai's "Salik" road toll system on the Dubai financial market, its finance minister Maktoum Bin Mohammed said on Twitter on Saturday. The UAE was taking the step in order to diversify the government companies which are listed on...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

