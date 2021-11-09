CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Man Rittenhouse shot says he didn't mean to point own gun

By AP
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The protester and volunteer medic who survived after Kyle Rittenhouse shot him on the streets of Kenosha testified that he pointed his own gun at Rittenhouse but didn’t mean to and had no intention of firing it.

Gaige Grosskreutz, the third and final man shot by Rittenhouse during a night of turbulent racial-justice protests in the summer of 2020, took the stand Monday at Rittenhouse’s murder trial.

He recounted under cross examination how he drew his own pistol and pointed it at Rittenhouse just before he was shot. Rittenhouse contends he was acting in self defense.

He faces life in prison on the most serious charge.

All Right
4d ago

the guy who was a felon didn't mean to draw and point his gun? Baahahahaha baahahahaha baahahahaha baahahahaha baahahahaha baahahahaha baahahahaha

Rowdy Yates
4d ago

If he went thru ANY FIREARMS TRAINING the first rule they teach and stress is NEVER point a gun at something you don't intend to shoot - keep it pointed in a safe direction. How did he get his CCP without this training ? Does the aclu whom he (claimed) was working for approve him bringing a gun to work with him ? Rittenhouse should sue the aclu for him & his illegall action ? Where are the gun charges against him ? Will the DA ignore a gun violation or is this politically motivated ?

Back_The_Blue
4d ago

He "drew his own gun and pointed it at Rittenhouse but didn't mean to"? Of course not, you would be admitting to a criminal act which you DID commit but were never charged for considering you almost had your arm blown off. You don't accidentally point a gun at somebody!

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

