Election Day has come and gone, and I would like to thank the 11 individuals who ran for the five board seats on the Eagle County School District Board of Education. The executive assistant to the Board of Education, Missy Gerard, asked that I also extend a thank you from here. And of course, thank you to Missy for all of her hard work throughout this election season. Missy was integral in helping all candidates through the process.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO