“It was just like Christmas,” says Joel Hammond, the soft-spoken founder of the TX-College Station chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. His eyes light up as he remembers the first time he helped deliver beds to a low-income family. “When we pulled up, the children came out of the house literally doing somersaults to greet us!” he recalls. The volunteers arrived that day with all they needed to assemble four twin beds. They also brought brand new mattresses and sheets, blankets, and pillows loaded in bins in the back of the truck.

CHARITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO