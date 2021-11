There was this leak about a Lenovo ThinPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 laptop integrating RTX 3000 Super mobile GPUs back in early June this year, but we have not seen any updates for this particular model ever since. However, we now have some news on the RTX 3000 Super mobile GPUs that were believed to be based on a GA103 die. Videocardz contacted Matthew Smith, a maintainer of the TechPowerUP GPU and GPU-Z database, who now claims that Nvidia could soon release a flagship RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU. Apparently, this is based on the same GA103 die tied to the RTX 3000 Super leak.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO