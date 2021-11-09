CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

CPSP: Coffee and Cortex with Stephen - Monthly Topic Suggestions Welcome!

By SCartwright
paloaltonetworks.com
 4 days ago

I trust that you are all well and keeping safe. You may be aware of...

live.paloaltonetworks.com

paloaltonetworks.com

Got a Question? Join Cortex for Office Hours This Month

There’s no doubt that getting support and connecting with experts is a different beast in this new hybrid era of work. At Palo Alto Networks, we are making an effort to create new avenues and resources for customers who have questions, concerns, or roadblocks regarding their products and security. The XSOAR team is always making an effort to go above and beyond to connect with users —and new Office Hours this month is just the latest example of that.
paloaltonetworks.com

Cortex XDR Alert Filter Query String Format

I'm looking to create a link which takes me directly to the list of low, medium, or high alerts, purely based on what is in the query string in the URL. For example, adding. to the end of my base XDR url works and takes me to the page will all high severity incidents.
paloaltonetworks.com

Cortex Data lake License

Our client has recently purchased the Cortex Data Lake license and we are trying to set this up for them. The firewalls are on version 10.0.7 and have valid certificates but under "Device -> Licenses", we do not see a license for Cortex Data Lake despite trying to retrieve from license server etc.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Palo Alto Firewall Swap Problem appliance is 100% (fully utilized)

Palo Alto Firewall Swap Problem appliance is 100% (fully utilized) top - 08:06:55 up 277 days, 16:43, 1 user, load average: 0.21, 0.14, 0.14. Tasks: 124 total, 3 running, 120 sleeping, 0 stopped, 1 zombie. %Cpu(s): 3.4 us, 1.6 sy, 0.2 ni, 94.7 id, 0.0 wa, 0.0 hi, 0.1 si,...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Multichannel anodal tDCS over the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex in a paediatric population

Methodological studies investigating transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) over the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (lDLPFC) in paediatric populations are limited. Therefore, we investigated in a paediatric population whether stimulation success of multichannel tDCS over the lDLPFC depends on concurrent task performance and individual head anatomy. In a randomised, sham-controlled, double-blind crossover study 22 healthy participants (10"“17Â years) received 2Â mA multichannel anodal tDCS (atDCS) over the lDLPFC with and without a 2-back working memory (WM) task. After stimulation, the 2-back task and a Flanker task were performed. Resting state and task-related EEG were recorded. In 16 participants we calculated the individual electric field (E-field) distribution. Performance and neurophysiological activity in the 2-back task were not affected by atDCS. atDCS reduced reaction times in the Flanker task, independent of whether atDCS had been combined with the 2-back task. Flanker task related beta oscillation increased following stimulation without 2-back task performance. atDCS effects were not correlated with the E-field. We found no effect of multichannel atDCS over the lDLPFC on WM in children/adolescents but a transfer effect on interference control. While this effect on behaviour was independent of concurrent task performance, neurophysiological activity might be more sensitive to cognitive activation during stimulation. However, our results are limited by the small sample size, the lack of an active control group and variations in WM performance.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Topic Modeling on Images? Why Not?!

Topic Modeling is a collection of techniques that allows the user to find topics in large amounts of data, unsupervised. It can be highly advantageous when trying to model and perform EDA on the content of those documents. A while ago I created a Topic Modeling technique called BERTopic which...
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Testing during Palo Alto 3000 cluster upgrade from 8.1.15-h3 to 9.1.11

Testing during Palo Alto 3000 cluster upgrade from 8.1.15-h3 to 9.1.11. I would like to know if an upgrade that traverses multiple major versions requires testing after an upgrade to each major version?. Our upgrade path is: 8.1.15-h3 -> 8.1.20 -> 9.0 -> 9.0.14 -> 9.1 -> 9.1.11. Ideally, we...
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Cortex XDR Scheduled scans

1) My organization has weekly scans scheduled for Tuesday mornings at 10:00am: How do I view or change the schedule for these scans? And is there a best practice for an ideal time to schedule scans for the endpoints? We currently only get about 50% of scans to be successful on a weekly basis.
ELECTRONICS
paloaltonetworks.com

NGFW HA on AWS with different AZ

I want to configure Active/Passive HA on AWS, but both the PA-Instance should be in different AZ. How can we achieve this?. I have referred below article: https://docs.paloaltonetworks.com/vm-series/9-1/vm-series-deployment/set-up-the-vm-series-firewall-o... In the above article it is not mentioned anything about AZ. Suggest few options to achieve this.
COMPUTERS
cell.com

Insular cortex neurons encode and retrieve specific immune responses

Neuronal ensembles in the InsCtx are activated during peripheral inflammation. Reactivation of these neurons is sufficient to retrieve peripheral inflammation. These InsCtx neurons project to autonomic nervous system control sites (DMV, RVLM) Inhibition of the InsCtx alleviates inflammation during DSS-induced colitis. Increasing evidence indicates that the brain regulates peripheral immunity,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
paloaltonetworks.com

Fortigate Migration

I would like to know how to migrate fortigate to Palo Alto/...I heard is a tool available to do it. You can migrate the Fortinet configuration into Palo Alto Firewall (PAN-OS) using the expedition tool. It's free of cost, and anyone can install and create a project, follow the migration steps, and convert it into PAN-OS. Later, you can deploy all configurations into your PAN firewall.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

PAN-PRA upgrade license question

I am currently holding a PAN-PRA-25 and soon growing to over 30 nodes. We are planning HA also. Can i have Panorama HA for 50 nodes when i add another PAN-PRA-25? Based on my past experience the combination of licenses is not supported. You will have to upgrade by using this license: PAN-PRA-UPG-100 (Panorama upgrade, 25 to 100 devices). In the case you are building HA pair, you will need 2 of the licenses (PAN-PRA-100 for new Panorama node).
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

PAN-OS 10.1.x recommended version for PA-850 device

PAN-OS 10.1.x recommended version for PA-850 device. will the new version 10.1.3 be recommended for PA 850 ? Has anyone faced any issues. PAN-OS 10.1 is so new that there is no recommended release for it yet -> https://live.paloaltonetworks.com/t5/customer-resources/support-pan-os-software-release-guidance/ta-.... I have it installed on 1 production firewall with no issues. I see no known issues related to the PA-850 -> https://docs.paloaltonetworks.com/pan-os/10-1/pan-os-release-notes.html.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Issue | "Nist NVD" Integration is not working

We have an issue with "Nist NVD" integration. When I click the command "!Nvd-search-keyword" we are getting the following message:. "{" message ":" Both modStartDate and modEndDate are required when either is present. "}" The integration was published by: "Murat Ozfidan" and supported by "Community". Does anyone have an issue...
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

PA L2 interface ARP problem

SW2--| So far so good, STP works and the network is stable. If one of the links between switch and PA falls (exemple PA to SW1) everything works too, all the traffic is redirect to PA via SW2, but as soon as link is became ok again, the Palo Alto ARP table does not refresh the Management VLAN and PA continues to think that the sw1 IP is seen by sw2.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Do predict sessions generate traffic logs?

We are observing the same behavior with ftp as explained here:. Like in the previous discussion we are observing traffic logs for the s2c flow of ftp traffic, it´s like the session splits up and generates a log for the c2s flow and also for the s2c one. How is...
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

Timeout for some connections using GWLB

I've here a topology hub and spoke base on this link:. https://aws.amazon.com/pt/blogs/networking-and-content-delivery/centralized-inspection-architecture-... But, some lambdas in the spoke are with timeout to connect to Internet. The firewalls are available one each Availability Zone and are the same routes for the IGW. I've the follow scenario:. US Virginia:. Lambda Spoke -...
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Hola VPN False Detection

Hola VPN is the world's first and largest peer-to-peer VPN proxy network with. over 230M installations worldwide and operated for many years. Please check it out and remove the false detection asap. Submission Details:. ------------------- VirusTotal link:. #https://www.virustotal.com/gui/file/0dc47ffdaca26d3e1bd55e4c0ac9ac7e2885038a08952bf7698a9238edb62d45... File Name:. Hola-Setup-x64-1.190.289.exe. Setup link:. #https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NtPS72AEBynRLSFHgtRH1Ek9hRmxIkJp/view?usp=sharing. Best regards,. Keren.
TECHNOLOGY

