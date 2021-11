Whether you’re considering a career in dietetics, enhancing your academic record, or hoping to work in wellness, public policy or disease prevention, the training you may gain from Case Western Reserve University’s nutrition and public health nutrition programs at the School of Medicine will open you to a variety of options. Members of the CWRU community are invited to learn how a graduate degree in nutrition or public health nutrition can shape their academic training and provide valuable experience that can give them a competitive edge in their future career at an upcoming virtual information session Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 4 p.m. (EST).

