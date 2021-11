There is no shortage of divisive social issues today, all competing in an increasingly crowded outrage marketplace for our attention. With algorithms curating increasingly hateful content under the guise of “everyday news,” the ability to be curious and open to others’ perspectives has never been more critical. As famed philosopher Michel Foucault once argued, only through tolerating dissent and understanding resistance can society change and evolve. But if tolerance rather than outrage is the metric, it feels like we are growing weaker. What does mindfulness really mean? Mindfulness has two components: Present-moment oriented awareness of what’s happening within and around us;...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO