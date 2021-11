Salma Hayek had to have a spirit expert come to her home because her home is haunted. She says she would close cabinet doors and then they would be open moments later. The expert said there was a little over 20 spirits living in her home. One of those spirits being a Nun. The expert said they removed about 20 of them, but the nun is still living in the home. But supposedly all the bad spirits are gone. We have more on this story in today’s Entertainment News!

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO