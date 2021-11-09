CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Apron: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $27.6 million in...

MarketWatch

Blink Charging stock soars 10% after jump in quarterly sales

Shares of Blink Charging Co. jumped nearly 10% in the extended session Thursday after the EV-charging company reported third-quarter sales well above Wall Street expectations. Blink said it lost $15.3 million, or 36 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $3.9 million, or 12 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Revenue rose more than 600% to $6.4 million, from $906,000 a year ago. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 28 cents a share on sales of $4.7 million. "We are focused on continuing to grow our owner-operator business model, which differentiates us in the industry, because we not only install and maintain the charging equipment, but we also benefit from its ongoing utilization," Chief Executive Michael D. Farkas said in a statement. "This is an exciting time for Blink as the transition to EV use gains traction, driven by environmental concerns and legislative directives." Blink and other EV-charging companies soared this week on the heels of the passing of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that sets aside some $7.5 billion for EV charging and related. Blink stock had ended the regular trading day up 8%.
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) sank 0.27% to $3,472.50 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.06% to 4,649.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Amazon.com Inc. closed $300.58 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
MarketWatch

Goldman discloses 19% stake in marketing company Stagwell

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed an ownership stake of about 20.95 million shares or 18.5% of marketing services company Stagwell Inc. , according to filings on Wednesday. The holding is valued at about $210 million based on Stagwell's stock price of $10.05 a share on Thursday. Stagwell announced on Sept. 23 that it would convert Series 6 and Series 8 preferred stock as part of an effort to streamline and simplify its capital structure, but it did not name the entity receiving the stock. A spokesperson for the company said Goldman had held the convertible stock as part of a prior investment in the company. Mark Penn, the ex-Microsoft Corp. executive known for popularizing the term "soccer mom," founded Stagwell in 2015 to invest in advertising, research, data analytics, public relations and online marketing companies. The firm raised $250 million in funding and drew in loans and other financing, including backing from Microsoft co-founder Steve Ballmer.
