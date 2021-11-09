CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Using AI to forecast COVID-19 cases further into the future

By University of Alberta
Cover picture for the articleHow many new COVID-19 cases will be in the ICU three weeks from today? University of Alberta scientists are using the wealth of public health data on COVID-19 to build AI-powered tools to help project and combat the pandemic. "Our team is using ideas from epidemiology and machine learning...

Related
aithority.com

Deepbrain AI Demonstrates Seven-Eleven Use Case At AI Summit First Conversational AI Human At Convenience Store

Venture-backed Start-Up Recently Raised $44M in Series B Round. Deepbrain AI, a company specializing in real-time artificial intelligence (AI) and a member of Born2Global Centre, is demonstrating Seven Eleven’s AI Kiosk the first of its kind at AI Summit SILICON VALLEY 2021 (Booth# 450 Main Hall). Deepbrain AI will display its conversational AI Human technology via an SDK for web and mobile applications and zero-touch AI Kiosks, which can perform tasks through live conversation.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

AI, Robotics, and the Future of Healthcare

There is no doubt that AI and Robotics are making human life more manageable. The way these technologies are helping mankind is beyond our imagination. The Waldo robots are being used by many of the top hospitals to perform surgeries. IBM Watson has an accuracy rate of 99% in diagnosing cancer and another endoscopic system from Japan can detect colon cancer, although the accuracy rate is 86%. AI is now used to identify patients that are at the risk of developing a condition by using the pattern.
TECHNOLOGY
TheConversationAU

We studied suicide notes to learn about the language of despair – and we're training AI chatbots to do the same

While the art of conversation in machines is limited, there are improvements with every iteration. As machines are developed to navigate complex conversations, there will be technical and ethical challenges in how they detect and respond to sensitive human issues. Our work involves building chatbots for a range of uses in health care. Our system, which incorporates multiple algorithms used in artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing, has been in development at the Australian e-Health Research Centre since 2014. The system has generated several chatbot apps which are being trialled among selected individuals, usually with an underlying medical condition...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Current & Future Scope for Nanomedicines Market by Forecast to 2021 to 2027 with Covid-19 Impact Analysis | Abbott Laboratories, CombiMatrix Corporation

Nanomedicine is literally a new age term encompassing all the applications that use new technological nano-technology. It is a general term for any new or emerging technology that uses small particles for medical and other purposes. Nanotechnology is also used to develop drugs that can attack and kill cancer cells without harming healthy cells. Nanomedicine has opened up new horizons for healthcare and medicines. It has opened up new ways for the drug delivery systems and it has enabled the development of nanomedicines. Hence we can say that nanotechnology is not just about producing and using.
MARKETS
MedicalXpress

Cutting-edge molecular tools reveal potential COVID-19 diagnostic and therapeutic targets

Using some of the most advanced molecular sequencing tools available to evaluate COVID-19 rapid autopsy tissues, researchers have identified four major regulatory pathways, specific molecular effectors behind COVID-19 symptoms, and differences that drive diverging clinical courses among individual patients. This research may pave the way for a more personalized and effective approach to COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment, researchers explain in a new study published in The American Journal of Pathology.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Viral evolution in animals could reveal future of COVID-19

When animals catch COVID-19 from humans, new SARS-CoV-2 'variants' can arise. To evaluate this phenomenon, an interdisciplinary team at the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences systematically analyzed mutation types occurring in the virus after infection of cats, dogs, ferrets, and hamsters. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in a variety of...
WILDLIFE
MedicalXpress

Data trust down but Aussies still check in during pandemic

Australians are less trusting of how governments and companies use their private data following more than a year of using check-in apps during the COVID-19 pandemic. New analysis from The Australian National University (ANU) shows people's trust in major institutions to maintain data privacy fell from an average of 5.70 to 5.49 out of 10 between May 2020 and August 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New digital tool to better monitor Barrett's esophagus

A team including researchers from the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory has developed a digital tool to better monitor a condition known as Barrett's esophagus, which affects more than 3 million people in the United States. Barrett's occurs when the mucosal lining of the lower esophagus deteriorates, altering its cellular structure, and is most common in those with chronic acid reflux.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Ten-minute test for detection of COVID immunity

Researchers from the Antimicrobial Resistance Interdisciplinary Research Group at Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART) and their institutional collaborators have developed a rapid point-of-care test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies (NAbs). This simple test, only requiring a drop of blood from a fingertip, can be performed within 10 minutes without the need for a laboratory or specially trained personnel. Currently, no similar NAb tests are commercially available within Singapore or elsewhere.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Estimating the impact of virus testing strategies on the COVID-19 case fatality rate using fixed-effects models

The SARS-CoV2 has now spread worldwide causing overÂ four million deaths. Testing strategies are highly variable between countries and their impact on mortality is a major issue. Retrospective multicenter study with a prospective database on all inpatients throughout mainland France. Using fixed effects models, we exploit policy discontinuities at region borders in France to estimate the effect of testing on the case fatality rate. In France, testing policies are determined at a regional level, generating exogenous variation in testing rates between departments on each side of a region border. We compared all contiguous department pairs located on the opposite sides of a region border. The increase of one percentage point in the test rate is associated with a decrease of 0.0015 percentage point in the death rate, that is, for each additional 2000 tests, we could observe three fewer deaths. Our study suggests that COVID-19 population testing could have a significant impact on the mortality rate which should be considered in decision-making. As concern grows over the current second wave of COVID-19, our findings support the implementation of large-scale screening strategies in such epidemic contexts.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Verge

The future of AI is a conversation with a computer

How would an AI writing program start an article on the future of AI writing? Well, there’s one easy way to find out: I used the best known of these tools, OpenAI’s GPT-3, to do the job for me. Using GPT-3 is disarmingly simple. You have a text box to...
SOFTWARE
MedicalXpress

WHO urges more targeted vaccination as COVID cases surge in Europe

As COVID-19 cases balloon again in Europe, the World Health Organization called Friday for more targeted vaccination efforts to ensure the most vulnerable worldwide get the jabs. The UN health agency said Europe, once again at the epicentre of the pandemic, registered nearly two million COVID cases last week. That...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

How do people resist COVID infections? Hospital workers offer a hint

Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

How cognitive biases and adverse events influence vaccine decisions (maybe even your own)

The World Health Organization recognized vaccine hesitancy as a growing challenge in 2011, and identified it as a new priority topic. This was mostly because of the return of vaccine-preventable diseases like measles in Europe and the United States. Ten years later, in 2021, we see that vaccine hesitancy has become an even more significant challenge despite all the efforts. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought it to a peak, and all efforts to manage the pandemic depend on the people’s willingness to take the vaccination. However, the numbers are not very promising as some percentage of populations in every country...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Artificial intelligence predicts eye movements

A large amount of information constantly flows into our brain via the eyes. Scientists can measure the resulting brain activity using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The precise measurement of eye movements during an MRI scan can tell scientists a great deal about our thoughts, memories and current goals, but also about diseases of the brain. Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences (MPI CBS) in Leipzig and the Kavli Institute for Systems Neuroscience in Trondheim have now developed software that uses artificial intelligence to directly predict eye position and eye movements from MRI images. The method opens up rapid and cost-effective research and diagnostic possibilities, for example, in neurological diseases that often manifest as changes in eye-movement patterns.
COMPUTERS
MedicalXpress

New review article outlines potential of SARS-CoV-2 genetic sequencing in patient care

The rise of more transmissible variants of SARS-CoV-2 has spurred growing interest in harnessing information about the genetic sequences of these variants to help treat patients. A new joint consensus review from the American Society for Microbiology (ASM) and the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) outlines the potential role of SARS-CoV-2 sequencing in clinical care and the challenges in implementing this process in laboratories. The review is published in Journal of Clinical Microbiology and Clinical Infectious Diseases.
SCIENCE

