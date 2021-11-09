CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Thousands of UK phone boxes to be protected from closure

By Julia Kollewe
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3op3Lr_0cr3JbrA00
There are about 21,000 call boxes around the UK.

About 5,000 public phone boxes around the UK will be protected from closure in areas of high accident rates or poor mobile signals, under plans drawn up by Ofcom, the regulator.

The communications watchdog said it would ban BT from scrapping payphones in areas where they were still needed, namely locations with poor mobile coverage, high accident or suicide rates, or higher-than-average use. There are about 21,000 call boxes across the country.

For several years, BT has been decommissioning payphones that are deemed to be no longer needed. Phone box use has plummeted as 96% of UK adults own a mobile phone. However, local organisations can buy a red phone box for £1 and use it for something else. More than 6,000 have been converted to other uses, such as community libraries, or to house public defibrillators.

Ofcom said it had received a call on Tuesday from a mountain rescue team in the Lake District that was keen for its local phone box, earmarked for closure by BT, to be saved.

Selina Chadha, the Ofcom director of connectivity, said: “Some of the call boxes we plan to protect are used to make relatively low numbers of calls. But if one of those calls is from a distressed child, an accident victim or someone contemplating suicide, that public phone line can be a lifeline at a time of great need.

“We also want to make sure that people without mobile coverage, often in rural areas, can still make calls. At the same time, we’re planning to support the rollout of new phone boxes with free wifi and charging.”

About 5m calls were made from phone boxes in the year to May 2020, including almost 150,000 to emergency services, while 25,000 were made to ChildLine and 20,000 to Samaritans. However, call volumes from payphones have fallen from about 800m minutes in 2002 to 7m in 2020.

Under the plans, BT and Kcom, which operates Hull’s unique cream phone boxes, must install batteries in some payphones so they can be used during a power cut.

A BT spokesperson said: BT takes its regulatory obligations seriously in providing a public phone box service. Any phone box removals are carried out in strict adherence to Ofcom guidelines and, where appropriate, with the consent of local authorities.

“We also know many communities love their red kiosks and, to date, more than 6,500 have been adopted across the UK via our continuing Adopt a Kiosk scheme - turning them into lifesaving defibrillator units, mini libraries, and many other new uses. BT looks forward to working constructively with Ofcom throughout the consultation process to ensure the universal service obligation meets the needs of the public today.”

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Under Ofcom’s stronger rules, a phone box will be protected from removal if one of four criteria apply: its location is not covered by all four main mobile networks; it is located at an accident or suicide hotspot; more than 52 calls have been made from it over the past 12 months; or exceptional circumstances mean there is a need for a public call box.

Ofcom said BT and Kcom could propose to remove phone boxes that did not fall within these criteria, but would need to formally consult local communities before any action was taken.

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Britain to save thousands of little-used but iconic red phone boxes

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of Britain’s iconic red phone boxes will be protected from removal under new rules, the U.K.’s telecommunications regulator said Tuesday. The public payphone boxes may look like obsolete relics in an age of ubiquitous smartphones, but regulator Ofcom said they can still be a “lifeline” for people in need.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Phone#Call Box#Uk#Ofcom#Bt#Childline#Samaritans
Telegraph

Use your local phone box or risk having it removed, warns Ofcom

People have been warned that if they don't use their local phone boxes, they risk having them removed forever. Ofcom is currently running a consultation examining the future of the UK's 21,000 public telephones, which have long been a mainstay of British life. But up to 16,000 of the red...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

New rules could protect 4,000 phone boxes

As many as 4,000 phone boxes could be saved from decommissioning thanks to new safeguards proposed by Ofcom. Public phone booths have been a fixture on British streets for decades, however the advent of the mobile phone has led to a dramatic decrease in use. It is estimated that 96% of UK adults own a mobile phone while payphone call volumes have fallen from 800 million minutes in 2002 to just seven million last year.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Health Services
Telegraph

Why Britain isn’t ready to hang up on the red phone box

Britain’s iconic red phone boxes have become a symbol of a bygone era - their blanket use brought to an end by the age of smartphones. As signal spread to most corners of the country, the humble telephone box has been fighting to stave off extinction and running on borrowed time for decades.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

The UK's iconic phone boxes are under threat. This move could save thousands

Smartphones and mobile networks might be near ubiquitous, but the UK government is keen to protect its heritage of iconic red public phone boxes. UK communications regulator Ofcom has announced plans to protect phone boxes in areas with bad mobile reception or high accident rates — the occasions when people need to contact emergency services.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

UK’s biggest carbon emitter Drax ‘greenwashing’ wood-fired power at Cop26, campaigners say

Campaigners at Cop26 have accused energy giant Drax, which runs the biggest wood-burning power station in the world at its North Yorkshire premises, of “greenwashing” the practice of burning wood pellets for energy, calling for an end to this method of power generation.Following protests at the Glasgow summit outside an event at which Drax representatives were speaking, campaigners carrying banners described Drax’s claims of “sustainable wood burning” as “greenwash”, which undermines the core aim of the conference.The protests come days after Drax was dropped from an index of green energy firms amid growing concern within the financial sector over the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

B&M ‘fully stocked’ for Christmas period after securing early deliveries

Discount retailer B&M has said it is “fully stocked” heading into the key Christmas period as it shrugged off supply chain issues impacting the retail sector.The company told investors it has deliberately taken delivery of imported general merchandise items earlier than normal to avoid disruption ahead of Christmas.Simon Arora, chief executive of B&M European Value, said: “We have responded decisively to supply chain challenges by leveraging our strong supplier relationships and we have improved in-store execution.We are fully stocked heading into the golden quarterSimon Arora, B&M“As a consequence, we are fully stocked heading into the golden quarter, with stores already...
RETAIL
The Independent

Move to ‘green’ economy risks jobs in some parts of the UK, report warns

Areas of the UK hardest hit by job losses from decarbonising industry will miss out on levelling-up funding and face losing more employment, new research suggests.A study of the most polluting industries warned the move to a “green” economy risks jobs, even with levelling-up funds.The Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA) said areas such as Aberdeen Port Talbot and Stratford-upon-Avon could be affected if jobs in steel manufacturing and car production decline and the use of fossil fuels drops.Its report calls for a Just Transition Fund to support areas impacted by a decline in “polluting jobs”, warning...
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
atlanticcitynews.net

Investigation begins thousand sof dead sea creatures found on UK coast

LONDON, England: After thousands of dead sea creatures were found on beaches in North East England, British environmental authorities have launched an investigation. On Monday, Marske-by-the-Sea resident Sharon Bell told CNN she went to the beach and was shocked to see "the seaweed was piled high to waist level, but it was absolutely full, and I mean thousands of dead crabs and alive crabs, all varieties, lobsters as well."
ANIMALS
Shropshire Star

Veteran makes Afghan ‘buddy boxes’ to help refugees in UK schools

Mark Hill created the free digital resources in 2021 to help Afghan children adjust to the UK school system. An armed forces veteran has made ‘buddy boxes’ to help Afghan refugees learn English in schools. Mark Hill, 52, a veteran and entrepreneur from Catterick, North Yorkshire, said when he heard...
U.K.
The Independent

Banks getting fraud reimbursement decisions wrong in many cases, says Which?

Some major banks are getting decisions about certain customer scams and reimbursement wrong in around eight in 10 cases seen by the ombudsman, according to Which?.A “reimbursement lottery” leaves many victims facing an uphill struggle to recover their money when they have been targeted by criminals, the consumer group said.Many banks have signed up to a voluntary reimbursement code on bank transfer scams, also known as authorised push payment fraud (APP), which instructs them to reimburse customers who are not at fault and provide them with adequate support.However, the number of new authorised fraud complaints – the vast majority of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

51K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy