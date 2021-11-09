CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook changing its name to Meta damaged its already battered reputation, a study found

By Isobel Asher Hamilton
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cjAeU_0cr3JZ2a00
Facebook replaces its old sign with its new logo and name, Meta. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
  • Facebook changed its corporate name to Meta in October.
  • Public trust in Meta dropped 5% after the rebrand, a Harris Poll report found, per Fast Company.
  • Meta is in a PR crisis following reports based on documents leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen.

Facebook's big rebrand to Meta had the exact opposite effect most rebrands are meant to have, according to a new report from The Harris Poll, a company that monitors brand trust.

Per Fast Company, a report from the Harris Brand Platform showed Meta experienced a significant drop in public trust following its announcement that it was changing its corporate name.

Meta was in a PR crisis before it announced its new name. In September The Wall Street Journal started publishing leaked company documents from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, who revealed her identity on October 3.

According to The Harris Brand's data, the company's trust score started to fall from 16% once The Journal started publishing stories based on Haugen's leaked documents, and hit a low of 5.8% in October — the same week Haugen testified before Congress.

The company managed to claw back some trust, climbing back to 11% in late October. Following the rebrand announcement, it dropped back down to 6.2%, per The Harris Brand's data reported by Fast Company.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the rebrand had nothing to do with the onslaught of bad press resulting from Haugen's leaked documents, telling the The Verge the current rough patch Meta found itself in had "nothing to bear" on the company's decision.

Meta has emphasized its rebrand is designed to re-position it as a "metaverse company." The word metaverse is a term borrowed from science fiction and refers to a version of the internet that people access using virtual-reality and augmented-reality headsets.

Zuckerberg started publicly talking about making Facebook a metaverse company in July, months before the Facebook PR crisis.

PR and branding experts told Insider the name change likely wouldn't be enough to shield the company's reputation, and that the company would have to do "fundamental work" to win back trust with consumers. It's also possible Zuckerberg's high public profile will interfere with any efforts to wipe Meta's slate clean.

Comments / 5

Related
The Independent

A Black influencer went undercover with White Lives Matter - this is what she learned

A TikTok star is waging a private war on “White Lives Matter” Facebook groups, and she appears to be winning.Denise Bradley, who goes by “Aunt Karen” on TikTok, says she’s infiltrated two such groups and then sabotaged them from the inside. Her tactics include inviting huge numbers of her followers to join the groups, flooding them with messages about “unity” and “positivity,” and creating multiple profiles for herself so the groups have trouble banishing her.But her most effective stratagem, the 32-year-old activist says, is exposing the groups’ discussions to the outside world. In a TikTok video that went viral, Ms...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
truthorfiction.com

‘There is No Evidence People Ever Saved Bacon Grease’ Facebook ‘Fact Check’

AdvertisementsAn October 21 2021 post generated a recursive rumor of its own, when it claimed that Facebook fact-checkers had determined there was “no evidence people ever saved aluminum foil or bacon grease” in the course of fact-checking a meme. This secondary claim spread virally, with most commenters accepting it at...
INTERNET
Reader's Digest

Can You Really See Who Views Your Facebook Profile?

Privacy concerns on social media have long been a hot-button issue. Users want the ability to control who sees their content, and to a large degree, Facebook has made that possible with numerous settings, like turning off the friends tracking feature, deleting photos, and blocking people on Messenger. Other things, like figuring out who blocked you on Facebook, don’t have specific settings but can be accomplished with easy workarounds. If you find yourself wondering, “Who viewed my Facebook profile?” you’re certainly not alone. After all, it would be handy to know if a potential employer is checking out your page or whether your ex is keeping tabs on your social life. So, is it possible? Read on to find out.
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan says her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their father - and admits she thought her husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has revealed how her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their tech-whizz father. The American philanthropist and a former paediatrician, 36, also admitted that she thought her Facebook-founder husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard 18 years ago.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

What will happen to my Facebook account now that Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta?

While some see the virtual universe that Zuckerberg intends to build as a "dystopian dictatorship" , others look forward to entering the 'metaverse' , whose gateway will surely be on Meta's social networks : Facebook , Instagram and WhatsApp , mainly. "Meta can mean 'beyond', and contains our commitment to...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Name Change#Science Fiction#The Harris Poll#Per Fast Company#The Harris Brand Platform#The Wall Street Journal#The Harris Brand#Congress#Facebook Pr
New York Post

I found a secret list on Facebook that was tracking everywhere I go online

A woman has warned Facebook users to clear their Facebook history in a viral TikTok video. The clip explains how to view your “Off-Facebook Activity”, which shows which apps Facebook has been tracking you to. TikToker user @skillsoverpolitic said: “Facebook is tracking every app that you visit.”. “If you do...
INTERNET
Business Insider

Former Google CEO says Facebook's metaverse is 'not necessarily the best thing for human society' and expresses concerns about safety of artificial intelligence technology

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt said the metaverse is "not necessarily the best thing for human society." Schmidt spoke with the New York Times about his concerns about the future of artificial intelligence technology. The former executive said he believes AI technology like the metaverse will eventually replace human relationships.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
okcheartandsoul.com

Delete Facebook—How To Quit Your Facebook Account Now

It appeared like Fb was doing one thing good, however the social community has simply given its 2 billion users another excuse to delete their accounts. At the beginning of this week, Fb announced it will not deploy controversial facial recognition know-how and promised it will delete the almost billion faces it had already collected.
INTERNET
Government Technology

Why Facebook Will Soon Stop Using Facial Recognition

(TNS) — Facebook, which recently rebranded itself as Meta, is doing away with its facial recognition system and will delete the facial scan data of more than a billion users. The decade-old facial recognition system was a feature that had fueled privacy concerns, a class-action lawsuit, government investigations, and regulatory...
INTERNET
CNET

Stop letting Facebook track you across the web: Off-Facebook Activity

If you haven't been using the Off-Facebook Activity privacy feature, now's the time to start. The tool, introduced by Facebook in 2019, lets you see and control data that apps and websites share with the platform -- and monitor the kind of information third-party apps can access. With the privacy...
INTERNET
TechRadar

Facebook is ending face recognition, will delete all user data

Facebook has announced that it will shut down its social network's Face Recognition system as part of a company-wide effort to limit the use of facial recognition technology in its products. First introduced back in 2010, the company's Face Recognition feature allows users of its social network to automatically tag...
INTERNET
The Independent

Mysterious ‘Push It’ app rockets to the top of the App Store

An unusual app that doesn’t even work for most people has rocketed to the top of the App Store.Even when it is working, its features are relatively limited: it exists only to send out a notification to friends.But very few people are even able to do that. The app is opening up on a city-by-city basis and only four places are currently online, according to its Instagram.That has not held back the success of the app, named Push It. It has reached the top of the App Store in countries including the US, Canada and Ireland, and is in the...
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

Business Insider

288K+
Followers
20K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy