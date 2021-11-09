CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Voting rights pioneers honored at Alabama state archives

By Associated Press
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krig2_0cr3J9QB00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Two pioneers for voting rights are the first women represented in Statuary Hall of notable Alabamians at the Alabama Department of Archives and History.

The bronze bust likenesses of Amelia Boynton Robinson, a civil rights pioneer, and Pattie Ruffner Jacobs, the state’s leading suffrage activist of the early twentieth century, were unveiled Monday.

Auburn University to dedicate marker for first Black student

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said the two trailblazers worked to bring about real and lasting change both in Alabama and in the nation.

The statues are located at one of the entrances to the state archives and are passed by visitors, researchers and hundreds of students on field trips each year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Gov. Ivey breaks ground on West Alabama Corridor project

LINDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey visited Linden in Marengo County Friday afternoon to break ground on the historic West Alabama Corridor project.   Ivey said it has been needed for decades: “Once we put a shovel in the dirt here in Marengo County, Ya’ll this is more than just another build Alabama […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Sen. Tommy Tuberville honors Alabama veteran for military service

SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) — Ahead of Veterans Day, Sen. Tommy Tuberville honored five Alabama veterans during a speech on the Senate floor. One of those he honored was U.S. Marine Corporal Edsel Bonds. Edsel Bonds, 75, of Samson, was hit with a shell blast to his right femur while on a mission to intercept guerillas […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Court to hear support case against estate of NFL player killed in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A Minnesota woman seeking more than $360,000 in child support from the estate of one-time NFL quarterback Tavaris Jackson, who died in a wreck in Alabama last year, should pursue her claim before a state appeals court, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled Friday. The justices said the Alabama Court of Civil […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
Person
Amelia Boynton Robinson
CBS 42

Spirit to take final flight at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Spirit, Auburn University’s only bald eagle to have flown in this tradition, Spirit, is set to retire after her last stadium flight this Saturday. She has flown alongside the university’s designated War Eagles, official golden eagles, since 2002. Spirit’s last flight is set for Saturday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. when […]
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Auburn University#Civil Rights#Ap#Alabamians#First Black
CBS 42

What are the best high schools in Alabama?

(STACKER) — As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all. It’s a place where students explore their interests, […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy