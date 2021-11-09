CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Hotel bosses are finally getting it: People don't want to work for them anymore

By Grace Dean
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33EkH1_0cr3J6m000
Americans are quitting their jobs over wages, benefits, and working conditions – which are all notoriously poor in the hotel industry. Joe Raedle/Getty Images
  • Hotel CEOs are finally acknowledging that the industry needs better wages and benefits.
  • Employment has plummeted during the pandemic, and average wages are below those in other industries.
  • "We've got some heavy lifting to do" to encourage staff to return, Marriott International's CEO said.

Hotels are struggling to hire as years of low pay, long hours, and poor benefits catch up with them.

Hotel chain CEOs are acknowledging that they need to rethink how they pay workers in order to plug huge gaps in the workforce, according to comments made Monday at a hospitality-industry conference hosted by New York University, reported by industry news site Skift.

David Kong, CEO of BWH Hotel Group, which owns brands including Best Western and SureStay, acknowledged during Monday's conference that "we're not known as the highest-paying industry or the one providing the most benefits," per Skift.

Anthony Capuano, CEO of Marriott International, said at the company's earnings call on November 3 that it was "seeing some challenges with labor." To encourage people to return to the industry, "we've got some heavy lifting to do," Capuano said at Monday's conference, per Skift.

Peter Ricci, head of Florida Atlantic University's hospitality and tourism management program, previously told Insider that the industry could level the playing field if it got closer to starting wages in other industries.

Companies across the US have been hiking up pay amid the labor shortage, and preliminary BLS data shows that average hourly wages for nonsupervisory staff in the accommodation-services industry reached record highs of $18.17 in September, up from $15.60 in January.

Hotels have been offering other perks to recruit and retain staff, too, such as sign-on bonuses and free accommodation.

But wages are still well below many other industries. The average hourly pay for nonsupervisory staff across all industries on private payroll in September was almost 50% higher, at $26.16, seasonally-adjusted BLS data shows.

Employment in the industry plummeted during the pandemic as hotels laid off staff during lockdowns. The number of Americans working in the accommodation services subsector of the hospitality industry fell by 1 million, or almost 50%, between February and May 2020, per data from the BLS.

As travel has rebounded, more workers have returned to the industry, but many hotels are still short of staff.

"The baggage we carry as a result of laying off so many people in the pandemic … That is a hard one to overcome," Kong said at Monday's conference, per Skift. "People always feel like you're going to abandon them in a crisis and there's no safety net."

Hotels are having to change how they operate to cope with their available staff.

"I'm of the view that housekeeping will be transformed in this industry," Keith Barr, CEO of IHG Hotels & Resorts, said at Monday's conference, per Skift. "When you're at home, do you change your sheets every day? Do you wash towels every day?"

Barr added that customer-satisfaction scores were falling across the industry.

But the CEOs appear to think that the worst of the labor shortage is over.

Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta said at the company's earning call in late October that hiring was slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels.

And at Marriott's earnings call, Capuano said: "We do still have many open positions to fill, but we are seeing a bit of an uptick in applicant flow and have been filling jobs pretty steadily over the last several months."

Comments / 5

Rational Minded American
4d ago

It’s not only about wages and benefits. Employees were loyal to Marriott because Marriott’s credo was “ take care of your employees and they will take care of the guests “. When the pandemic hit, they no longer took care of their employees but instead took care of their bottom line. Now they are paying for it in this tight job market.

Reply(2)
4
Related
McSweeney's

I’m Confused Why All These People Are Quitting Jobs That Pay No Money and Make Them Want to Die

As a business owner who’s lobbied hard to strip rights and privileges away from workers, I am confused and frankly disturbed by the number of people who have quit their jobs recently. It seems like every month a new record is set for resignations, with 4.3 million people resigning in August alone, the most ever. Many of my own businesses have had HELP WANTED signs posted for months. As a result, our profits are down and we can’t expand. And I don’t get it.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Hotel Industry#Hotel Chain#Marriott International#New York University#Skift#Bwh Hotel Group#Best Western#Bls
Business Insider

3 employers who hiked worker pay say they're not suffering from staff shortages. One said she was 'actually a little bit overstaffed' after boosting starting wages to $14 an hour.

Some employers who hiked wages say they're not suffering from staff shortages. A restaurant owner in Manhattan said she raised her starting wage to $25 an hour and is fully staffed. They include a Michigan bar owner who says she pays staff $15 an hour, and a Manhattan restaurant owner...
EDUCATION
billypenn.com

No, restaurant workers don’t want to work (for long hours with low pay)

Over the past six months, countless restaurant owners have told me they’re had trouble maintaining a full roster of staff, with employees sometimes leaving after a few months and few people applying for open positions. While trying to incentivize jobs with band-aids like signing bonuses, many restaurateurs refuse to take...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Conversation U.S.

The ‘great resignation’ is a trend that began before the pandemic – and bosses need to get used to it

Finding good employees has always been a challenge - but these days it’s harder than ever. And it is unlikely to improve anytime soon. The so-called quit rate – the share of workers who voluntarily leave their jobs – hit a new record of 3% in September 2021, according to the latest data available from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics. The rate was highest in the leisure and hospitality sector, where 6.4% of workers quit their jobs in September. In all, 20.2 million workers left their employers from May through September. Companies are feeling the effects. In August 2021,...
ECONOMY
newspressnow.com

People are leaving jobs more than ever before

Here’s a sign of our times: a person holding a sign and panhandling, standing right next to a “help wanted” placard. Yes, believe it. I’ve seen it several times here in our fair city, where “help wanted” signs are more prevalent on the Belt Highway than payday loan companies and pawn shops.
RETAIL
Business Insider

Business Insider

288K+
Followers
20K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy