An ABC reporter said there are pictures of Mike Pence 'holed up in a basement' hiding from the Capitol rioters, but he can't show them

By Tom Porter
Business Insider
 4 days ago
Vice President Mike Pence in Congress on January 6, 2021, before rioters stormed the US Capitol. Erin Schaff - Pool/Getty Images
  • Jonathan Karl discussed his new book on the chaotic final weeks of the Trump presidency.
  • But, Karl told Stephen Colbert, he doesn't have permission to publish them.

Journalist Jonathan Karl said he had seen pictures of Vice President Mike Pence in hiding during the January 6 riot but was not allowed to publish them in his new book on Donald Trump's final months in power.

Karl, a veteran White House correspondent for ABC News discussed his new book, "Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show," in an appearance on Stephen Colbert's show on Monday night.

The book contains new details about the attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters, and events leading up to it.

—The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 9, 2021

Karl said that a White House photographer was with Pence on January 6 when he went to the Capitol to oversee the congressional process of certifying Joe Biden's victory in the 202 election.

Pence in carrying out his role defied pressure from Trump and his allies, who wanted him to attempt to reject the results.

According to Karl, the photographer took pictures of Pence in hiding in a basement in the Capitol as rioters broke through police lines and swarmed the building.

"I got ahold of the photographer, I actually saw all of the photographs," Karl said. "This is the Vice President of the United States, and he's like holed up in a basement."

"He was in a loading dock in an underground parking garage beneath the Capitol Complex," Karl said. "No place to sit. No desk, no chairs, no nothing. He was in this concrete parking garage."

Karl said in one of the images Pence appeared to be looking at his phone reading a tweet in which Trump attacked him.

"You can see, it kind of looks like Pence is grimacing," Karl said. "But you can never really tell."

Karl said that he expects that the Congressional committee appointed to investigate the January 6 riot would want to see the pictures, which he stressed were taken by the photographer as part of his government work.

"They're your photos. They're everybody's photos here," Karl said, gesturing towards the audience.

But, he said, he had not been given permission to reproduce them in the book.

Pence was a focus of the rage of the protesters on January 6, some of whom chanted slogans calling for his execution. Others built a gallows outside the Capitol.

Pence has defended his decision not attempt to follow Trump's demands and attempt to block Biden's certification — a move which would lie outside his constitutional authority.

"You've got to be willing to do your duty," Pence told students at a University of Iowa event last week.

fckdonnytrump
4d ago

This has to be a fake story. They were peaceful protesters beating the police with American flag poles. Everybody that comes to visit me always smash my windows out and beat me with flag poles. Bear repellent and mace is just friends being friendly. I almost got hung on my backyard gollows but it started to rain. I always enjoy a good hanging at my parties.

Robert Gardzi
4d ago

Lol More like Taliban Joe hiding in the basement this is just more fake news trying to hide what’s really going on in the United States

Andrea Patterson
4d ago

And? They all hid. They were all scared and they all should be scared. That's how it's supposed to work. We're not supposed to fear the government...they are supposed to fear the people.

Related
MSNBC

Asked about 'hang Mike Pence' chant, Trump gives the wrong answer

In the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Donald Trump at least pretended to be bothered by the riot. "Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem," the Republican said on Jan. 7, describing the events from a day earlier as a "heinous attack." Before leaving office, he added, "Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated."
MSNBC

Chris Hayes: What if the Jan. 6 mob had found Mike Pence?

Chris Hayes: “Mike Pence was hunkered down in a secret location for a reason. There were thousands of insurrectionists overrunning the Capitol literally saying that they wanted to murder the vice president. What would American politics look like if that had happened?”Nov. 13, 2021.
Newsweek

'We Are On the Way to a Right-wing Coup,' the CIA Director Privately Warned

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. It was the president's first public appearance since the election—apart from his golf outings. On Veterans Day, November 11, Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Ceremony. It was a somber occasion amid a steady rain, shadowed by the president's refusal to concede the election and by his firing of Secretary of Defense Mark Esper so close to a transition.
MSNBC

Why Congress won't get Trump's hidden Jan. 6 documents today

Today was going to be the day that the National Archives turned over Donald Trump's materials to the bipartisan House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. The good news for the former president is that the documents will remain hidden a little longer. The bad news for the Republican is that this is a temporary reprieve — and he's still likely to lose the larger legal fight.
NBC News

Trump defends Jan. 6 rioters' 'hang Mike Pence' chant in new audio

Former President Donald Trump defended rioters’ chants of “hang Mike Pence” during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, saying it was understandable because they were angry the election hadn't been overturned, according to audio released Friday of an interview with the former president in March. The audio came from...
Axios

Exclusive audio: Trump defends threats to "hang" Pence

Former President Trump — in a taped interview with Jonathan Karl of ABC News that was shared with Axios — defended, quite extensively, supporters who threatened to "hang" former Vice President Mike Pence. Why it matters: Well, it is unprecedented for a former president to openly say it was OK...
AOL Corp

Trump defends supporters who threatened to 'hang Mike Pence' on Jan. 6: 'It's common sense'

Weeks after the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, former President Donald Trump vehemently defended his supporters who threatened to “hang” former Vice President Mike Pence. In an interview with ABC News’ Jonathan Karl at Mar-a-Lago on March 18, Trump was asked whether he was worried about Pence’s safety during the Jan. 6 siege at the Capitol. The vice president, who was presiding over the certification of the 2020 election results, had to be whisked away by the Secret Service when an angry mob stormed the Capitol building.
Washington Post

Trump’s defense of ‘Hang Mike Pence!’ is only the most notable rationalization of violence

Donald Trump’s attempt to rationalize the “Hang Mike Pence!” chant that erupted at the Capitol on Jan. 6 would be almost amusing if it weren’t so grotesque. “The people were very angry,” Trump told ABC News’s Jonathan Karl, the verbal equivalent of a shrug. Karl had raised the question of Pence’s safety that day and mentioned the chant, prompting Trump to offer an extended riff about how it was “common sense” that Pence should have taken action in a half-baked effort to preserve Trump’s presidency. It’s nakedly self-serving in a by-now familiar way, an effort to cast the calls for execution as a natural offshoot of the crowd’s belief both that the election was stolen (a false belief that Trump bears primary responsibility for stoking) and that Pence could do something about it (same).
CNN

Donald Trump isn't sorry about the "Hang Mike Pence" chants

(CNN) — When thinking about Donald Trump, it's always important to remember that a) he cares only about himself and b) he is utterly incapable of remorse. Both of those traits are on display in an answer that the former president gave to ABC's Jon Karl when asked about the January 6 riot and -- in particular -- the chants of "Hang Mike Pence!" from some in the crowd.
The Independent

Capitol riot committee looking to speak to people close to Pence, report says

The House select committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol is focusing at least some of its efforts on figures close to former Vice President Mike Pence as it becomes clear that former President Donald Trump’s allies were intent on convincing him to halt the certification of Mr Trump’s loss.CNN reported on Wednesday that the committee has shown interest in obtaining testimony or documents from several former aides to the vice president other than those already publicly announced as subpoena targets by lawmakers on the panel.Among those previously unreported persons of interest include two of Mr Pence’s...
