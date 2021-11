A Grammy award-winning musician is going to the big house. Irvin Mayfield and his business partner Ronald Markham will serve 18 months in federal prison. The duo pleaded guilty to a scheme in which it was learned that they defrauded the New Orleans Public Library Foundation of $1.3 million. Per reporting from Nola.com, U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey ordered the trumpeter (Mayfield) and the pianist (Markham) to repay over one million in restitution. Both will also have to volunteer to teach 500 hours to teach music students, as well as serving three years of supervised release. They both have until Jan. 5, 2022 to report to prison.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO