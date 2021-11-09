CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagship’s next genetic meds startup has $50M for transfer at a critical protein stop

By Frank Vinluan
MedCity News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMessenger RNA is entrenched into mainstream knowledge thanks to mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccines. Flagship Pioneering, the venture capital firm that formed mRNA company Moderna, has been working on a new startup that tackles an overlooked form of RNA. Backed by $50 million of Flagship’s cash, the new company, called Alltrna, is launching...

