Podcast featuring Dr. Gary L. Deel, Ph.D, J.D., Faculty Member, School of Business and. Dr. Kandis Wyatt, PMP, Faculty Member, Transportation and Logistics. Infrastructure may not seem like the most exciting topic, but the innovation and technical advancements involved in improving our nation’s transportation and logistics sector is revolutionary. In this podcast, Dr. Gary Deel talks to APU transportation and logistics professor Dr. Kandis Wyatt about the vast scope of what’s considered “infrastructure,” which is much more than roads and bridges. Learn about innovative technologies that could change the way we think of transportation like space flight, drones, artificial intelligence, electric vehicle infrastructure, wide-spread broadband internet, and much more.

TRAFFIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO