Aid charities have issued a plea to G20 leaders meeting in Rome this weekend, including Boris Johnson, to allow funding for humanitarian work into Afghanistan, where more than half the population are facing the danger of famine.Some 16 charities backed a joint letter warning that the impacts of drought and conflict have been compounded by a collapse in the country’s banking system, after western powers including the UK froze international assets in the wake of this summer’s Taliban takeover.They called on the G20 to establish “safe, efficient payment channels” to allow the flow of funds for aid work including the...

