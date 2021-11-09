CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

What is Randolph County's solution to the paramedic shortage? A bonus for EMS staff

By Petruce Jean-Charles, The Courier-Tribune
Randolph County leaders recently approved a new Emergency Services bonus to help employ and retain paramedics and other vital positions facing shortages. ...

