What is Randolph County's solution to the paramedic shortage? A bonus for EMS staff

(Brunswick County, NC) The Town of Ocean Isle Beach applauds and extends gratitude to the County Board of Commissioners for taking action to expand Emergency Medical Services throughout the County. We appreciate the time and consideration of County Officials who met with me and Town Staff on April 21, 2021 to discuss emergency response needs in our community, including the conversion of the Old Georgetown Road substation into a 24-hour operation. The proactive approach of County Officials, and their willingness to consider suggestions from the Town of Ocean Isle Beach is to be commended.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO