Boy, 10, killed by dog in Caerphilly named as Jack Lis

 4 days ago
A police officer at the scene where Jack Lis, 10, died after being attacked by a dog in Pentwyn in the Penyrheol area of Caerphilly.

A boy who died after being attacked by a dog in Caerphilly in south Wales while he was out playing with a friend has been named as 10-year-old Jack Lis.

Gwent police were called to the Penyrheol area of the town at about 3.55pm on Monday and confirmed Jack had died at the scene. The dog was destroyed by firearms officers, the force said.

In a Facebook post, Jack’s mother, Emma Whitfield, wrote: “With so much heartbreak and before close friends and family see his name in the news, I have to announce our beautiful boy Jack was taken so tragically yesterday.

“It was not our dog nor did it happen at our family home. He was out to play. We love you so much, our sweet sweet boy.”

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to an address in Penyrhoel, Caerphilly, at around 3.55pm on Monday 8 November, following reports of a dog attack.

“Officers attended, including specially trained firearms officers, alongside paramedics from the Welsh ambulance service, who confirmed that a 10-year-old boy had died at the scene. He can now be named as Jack Lis.”

Ch Supt Mark Hobrough said: “My condolences and thoughts are with Jack’s family, friends, school friends and everyone affected by this within the community.

“We can confirm that the attack did not happen in the house owned by Jack’s family, but inside another property on a nearby street. Officers are continuing to make further inquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses.

“There will be a significant presence of officers in this area of Caerphilly as our inquiries continue. Please do not be alarmed. If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us.”

The force added that the dog was destroyed by firearms officers and no other animals were involved in the attack.

Tracey Lawrence, a neighbour, said the alarm was raised by a schoolfriend of Jack. She said: “Everyone was out on the street crying. It was awful here. Everyone was upset.”

She said the dog was large and powerful. “Last time I saw the dog it was only a small puppy but seeing him yesterday it was like: ‘Oh my God.’”

Another neighbour tried to pull the dog off Jack. A family member said: “He just wishes he could have done more but thinks it was too late. He’s feeling really upset about it – it was a horrible thing to see.”

Jack was a pupil at Cwm Ifor primary school. The chairperson of governors, Lindsay Whittle, said: “It is just too tragic for words. I’m in tears just thinking about what happened. I’ve spoken to the head and it is going to be very difficult to tell all his friends and classmates what has happened.

“This is an entire village in shock. I’m heartbroken for his poor parents and we are all devastated.”

