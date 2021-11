Gina Schock of The Go-Go’s joins Anne Erickson to discuss her new book, “Made in Hollywood,” and the band getting inducted into the Rock Hall in this in-depth interview. It’s been an incredibly busy year for Gina Schock. The drummer for The Go-Go’s not only released her first book, “Made In Hollywood,” but she was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, being honored for her many years with The Go-Gos.

MUSIC ・ 12 HOURS AGO