Four newborn babies died in India after a fire broke out in the children's unit of a hospital. The blaze was reported Monday at the special newborn care unit (SNCU) of Kamla Nehru Children's Hospital in the city of Bhopal in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Authorities believe a short circuit in the electricity board likely caused the fire on the third floor of the hospital.

ACCIDENTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO