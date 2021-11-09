CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

You can now scale one of NYC’s tallest skyscrapers: no walls, no glass windows, no railings

By Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GunRk_0cr3DsXr00

NEW YORK (AP) — As I climbed the narrow metal steps on the edge of the skyscraper, the safety harness that kept me attached to the building — nearly 1,300 feet up — kept clicking, like a roller-coaster heading toward its first drop.

Looking around on a recent fall day, I could see New York City spread out below me in the early morning light. To the south, One World Trade Center appeared at eye level in the distance. To the east, the needle spire of the Empire State Building. To the west, as our guide, Anissa Barbato, pointed out, even New Jersey looked good.

Myrtle Beach trash bin washes ashore in Ireland

This was City Climb, an attraction opening Tuesday at 30 Hudson Yards, one of the city’s tallest buildings. It gives thrill-seekers a unique perspective on New York that no observation deck could hope to match: No walls, no glass windows, no railings. Just skyline.

  • Climb guide Jason Johnson leans off the edge at the top of City Climb, a new attraction at 30 Hudson Yards in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The attraction opening Tuesday, Nov. 9 gives thrill-seekers a unique perspective on New York City from almost 1,300 feet up. At the top, a safety harness allows the climber to lean out over New York City and enjoy a panoramic view in the fresh air, unimpeded by glass. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lp1mX_0cr3DsXr00
    Climb guide Jason Johnson leans off the edge at the top of City Climb, a new attraction at 30 Hudson Yards in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. City Climb starts at The Edge observation deck, from where you climb an external staircase to reach the top of the building, nearly 1,300 feet above the ground. At the top, a safety harness allows the climber to lean out over New York City and enjoy a panoramic view in the fresh air, unimpeded by glass. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQ5Vg_0cr3DsXr00
    Maintenance technician Enzo Gentile helps escort a group of journalists to the top of the new City Climb attraction at 30 Hudson Yards in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The attraction opening Tuesday, Nov. 9 gives thrill-seekers a unique perspective on New York City from almost 1,300 feet up. Participants are equipped with specially designed safety harnesses that let them ascend to a platform near the top of a Manhattan skyscraper. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aD97K_0cr3DsXr00
    Employees at City Climb escort a group of journalists to the top of the new attraction at 30 Hudson Yards in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The attraction opening Tuesday, Nov. 9 gives thrill-seekers a unique perspective on New York City from almost 1,300 feet up. At the top, a safety harness allows the climber to lean out over New York City and enjoy a panoramic view in the fresh air, unimpeded by glass. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YC4Ox_0cr3DsXr00
    People enjoy The Edge observation deck, bottom center, as seen from the top of City Climb, a new attraction at 30 Hudson Yards in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. City Climb starts at The Edge observation deck, from where you climb an external staircase to reach the top of the building, nearly 1,300 feet above the ground. At the top, a safety harness allows the climber to lean out over New York City and enjoy a panoramic view in the fresh air, unimpeded by glass. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZQhDa_0cr3DsXr00
    Video journalist David Martin prepares to lean backward over the edge of City Climb, a new attraction at 30 Hudson Yards in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The attraction opening Tuesday, Nov. 9 gives thrill-seekers a unique perspective on New York City from almost 1,300 feet up. Participants are equipped with specially designed safety harnesses that let them ascend to a platform near the top of a Manhattan skyscraper. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KPBQy_0cr3DsXr00
    Video journalist David Martin, second from right, gets helping suiting up before going up City Climb, a new attraction at 30 Hudson Yards in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The attraction opening Tuesday, Nov. 9 gives thrill-seekers a unique perspective on New York City from almost 1,300 feet up. At the top, a safety harness allows the climber to lean out over New York City and enjoy a panoramic view in the fresh air, unimpeded by glass. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m6Zta_0cr3DsXr00
    As people watch from The Edge observation deck, climbers lean out over the city from the top of City Climb, a new attraction at 30 Hudson Yards in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. City Climb starts at The Edge observation deck, from where you climb an external staircase to reach the top of the building, nearly 1,300 feet above the ground. At the top, a safety harness allows the climber to lean out over New York City and enjoy a panoramic view in the fresh air, unimpeded by glass. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1owCuJ_0cr3DsXr00
    Video journalist David Martin takes a breathalyzer test before going up City Climb, a new attraction at 30 Hudson Yards in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. City Climb starts at The Edge observation deck, from where you climb an external staircase to reach the top of the building, nearly 1,300 feet above the ground. At the top, a safety harness allows the climber to lean out over New York City and enjoy a panoramic view in the fresh air, unimpeded by glass. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YBzv6_0cr3DsXr00
    Manager Anissa Barbato enjoys the view at the top of City Climb, a new attraction at 30 Hudson Yards in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The attraction opening Tuesday, Nov. 9 gives thrill-seekers a unique perspective on New York City from almost 1,300 feet up. At the top, a safety harness allows the climber to lean out over New York City and enjoy a panoramic view in the fresh air, unimpeded by glass. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The $185-per-person experience starts with climbing groups of up to eight taken through a series of safety protocols, including a Breathalyzer test. They’re then outfitted in bright blue full body suits meant to ensure that nothing can fall off their person to the streets below.

Climbers are equipped with specially designed safety harnesses that let them ascend an outdoor staircase, from the first lookout known as the Cliff, to the top platform called the Apex, located 1,271 feet (387 meters) above 10th Avenue.

| See the Most Read Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

There, they can lean out over the edge and look down at the Empire State Building. City Climb will operate rain, snow or shine, but will close if the temperature drops below 23 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 5 degrees Celsius) or if there is dangerous weather in the area.

Setting off on our climb, my stomach tightened as soon as the gate saying “Restricted Area” opened onto the Cliff. My hands, tingling with nervous anticipation the night before, were numb in the cold as I walked the 161 steps on the exterior edge of the building’s distinctive triangle top.

Baldwin calls for police to be on movie sets after “Rust” shooting

I looked down on the Hudson Yards plaza and the streets next to it, where the cars looked like ants.

When I got to the Apex, Barbato, the attraction’s manager, welcomed me: “We are at the top of the world.”

Then, she leaned back, arms stretched out, hanging over the city as a cable tether kept her from falling to the streets below.

“Put your heels on the edge, bend your knees, and push out,” one of the guides said, when it was my turn.

I did as instructed. And then, it was time to hold my arms out.

I wasn’t sure I wanted to let go, but everyone’s eyes were on me. My mind jumped back to a time I went bungee jumping in college nearly 20 years ago. I hesitated then, and always kind of regretted it.

So, I let go. It wasn’t that bad, as long as I didn’t think about the fact that nearly 1,300 feet below — a nine-second fall — was 30th Street and certain death.

Warmest October on record for Ohio

Barbato said they expect a mix of thrill-seekers and people trying to prove to themselves that they can overcome their fear of heights.

“We’re going to have those urban explorers who are really just looking for something wonderful to do in New York City,” said Barbato. “We’re also then going to have those people who really want to prove to themselves that they can overcome not only their fears but their hurdles. This is going to be a magnificent, life-changing experience for some people.”

After what seemed like minutes — 30 or 40 seconds, in reality — I grabbed the harness and pulled myself back in. I’m not afraid of heights, but I respect them: Once I was back firmly on the platform, it did feel like a bit of an accomplishment.

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
milfordmirror.com

Milford, the new wedding destination for NYC couples?

MILFORD — The pandemic impacted every facet of life, and that includes marriage. Those looking to tie the knot need a marriage license. But the pandemic closed city clerk’s offices throughout the Tri-State area for months. One area hard-hit with backlogs was New York City. Due to high demand in mid-2020, many New York couples started making the trek up the interstate to Connecticut.
MILFORD, CT
WRAL

NYC attraction lets you lean off skyscraper 1,000+ feet in the air

NYC attraction lets you lean off skyscraper 1,000+ feet in the air. The City Climb, an attraction opening Tuesday at 30 Hudson Yards, one of the city's tallest buildings. It gives thrill-seekers a unique perspective on New York that no observation deck could hope to match: No walls, no glass windows, no railings. Just skyline.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lake Geneva Regional News

No hands! Lean off a NYC skyscraper

As soon as the security fence of New York's newest attraction opens, you are immediately aware that nothing stands between you and the city's pot-holed streets nearly 1,300 feet below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Crain's New York Business

Brooklyn gets 550 new homes with borough’s tallest skyscraper

Brooklyn’s first supertall skyscraper is nearing completion, bringing about 400 rental apartments and 150 condos to one of New York’s most in-demand real estate markets. The project alongside the landmark Dime Savings Bank in the borough’s downtown—known as Brooklyn Tower—has reached its full 1,066-foot (325-meter) height, making it the city’s tallest building outside of Manhattan.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Windows#Manhattan#Weather#World Trade Center#Ap Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Rust
domino

This $17 Amazon Find Prevents Jeans From Piling Up in the Closet

Having three closets in New York City is a big deal—no argument there. But that doesn’t mean organizing them will be a breeze. Take it from Hallie Gould, editorial director at Byrdie, who has two closets in the bedroom and one in the hallway of her Greenpoint, Brooklyn, apartment. The issue? They’re all equally tall, deep, and narrow. “The city is known for a lot of magical things, but unfortunately an abundance of space isn’t one of them,” says Gould. Storing her many shoes and jeans was a huge pain point. “I wanted everything to feel accessible,” she adds. What her bedroom closets, in particular, needed was optimizing. Cue the expert.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

New York To Suspend Rental Assistance Program As Hochul Asks For More Federal Aid

The state plans to pause its Emergency Rental Assistance Program for struggling New Yorkers on Sunday, alarming housing advocates who say the decision will unnecessarily turn away renters in need. The news comes as a majority of members from New York’s Congressional delegation sent a letter to the U.S. Treasury hoping it honors the state’s request for an additional $1 billion in federal funds to relaunch the program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Renowned Architect Peter Marino Talks Inspiration, Context and Avoiding ‘Brand-Boxing’

Few, if any, architects have worked on as many luxury retail projects as Peter Marino. He has been credited with redefining the discipline via big commissions such as a strikingly minimalist Giorgio Armani store in New York and a black- and-white Chanel tower in Tokyo. Both infused aspects of brand identity into the brick-and-mortar, a welcome antidote to more generic storefronts. Over the years, his practice—which has offices in Manhattan, Philadelphia and Southampton—has worked on a handful of residential designs as well, a discipline Marino broke into by renovating Andy Warhol’s Upper East Side townhouse in the late ’70s. It’s...
VISUAL ART
Hidden City Philadelphia

Op-Ed: Save the Roundhouse!

Editor’s Note: A version of this story was published in the Fall 2021 issue of Extant, a publication of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia. When it opened in 1962, the Philadelphia Police Administration Headquarters on Race Street, aka “the Roundhouse,” marked a new collaborative relationship between architectural design, engineering, and building technology that transformed how buildings are designed and constructed to this day. Philadelphia Planning Director Edmund Bacon’s mid-century plans for the area around Independence Mall called for a new police headquarters with an engaging community presence. Prominent Philadelphia School architectural firm Geddes, Brecher, Qualls and Cunningham (GBQC), and the preeminent structural engineer, Dr. August Komendant, fresh from their second-place finish in the Sydney Opera House competition, received the commission. The Roundhouse’s circular precast design descended directly from their proposed Sydney Opera House design (which, for a time, stood in first place), and was one of the first buildings constructed in the United States to use Schokbeton, the highly mechanized Dutch system for producing quality architectural precast concrete. An unprecedented 90 percent of the Roundhouse’s structure and finishes, inside and out, is composed of precast concrete.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WEHT/WTVW

Best travel gifts for women

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which travel gift for women is best?  Whether traveling for work or pleasure, there’s a ton to consider in packing up to visit somewhere else. Women, especially, have a lot to consider.  In finding the right gift for the woman who travels, remember that organization and […]
TRAVEL
WDTN

WDTN

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy