You can now scale one of NYC’s tallest skyscrapers: no walls, no glass windows, no railings
By Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
WDTN
4 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — As I climbed the narrow metal steps on the edge of the skyscraper, the safety harness that kept me attached to the building — nearly 1,300 feet up — kept clicking, like a roller-coaster heading toward its first drop.
Looking around on a recent fall day, I could see New York City spread out below me in the early morning light. To the south, One World Trade Center appeared at eye level in the distance. To the east, the needle spire of the Empire State Building. To the west, as our guide, Anissa Barbato, pointed out, even New Jersey looked good.
This was City Climb, an attraction opening Tuesday at 30 Hudson Yards, one of the city’s tallest buildings. It gives thrill-seekers a unique perspective on New York that no observation deck could hope to match: No walls, no glass windows, no railings. Just skyline.
The $185-per-person experience starts with climbing groups of up to eight taken through a series of safety protocols, including a Breathalyzer test. They’re then outfitted in bright blue full body suits meant to ensure that nothing can fall off their person to the streets below.
Climbers are equipped with specially designed safety harnesses that let them ascend an outdoor staircase, from the first lookout known as the Cliff, to the top platform called the Apex, located 1,271 feet (387 meters) above 10th Avenue.
There, they can lean out over the edge and look down at the Empire State Building. City Climb will operate rain, snow or shine, but will close if the temperature drops below 23 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 5 degrees Celsius) or if there is dangerous weather in the area.
Setting off on our climb, my stomach tightened as soon as the gate saying “Restricted Area” opened onto the Cliff. My hands, tingling with nervous anticipation the night before, were numb in the cold as I walked the 161 steps on the exterior edge of the building’s distinctive triangle top.
Barbato said they expect a mix of thrill-seekers and people trying to prove to themselves that they can overcome their fear of heights.
“We’re going to have those urban explorers who are really just looking for something wonderful to do in New York City,” said Barbato. “We’re also then going to have those people who really want to prove to themselves that they can overcome not only their fears but their hurdles. This is going to be a magnificent, life-changing experience for some people.”
After what seemed like minutes — 30 or 40 seconds, in reality — I grabbed the harness and pulled myself back in. I’m not afraid of heights, but I respect them: Once I was back firmly on the platform, it did feel like a bit of an accomplishment.
MILFORD — The pandemic impacted every facet of life, and that includes marriage. Those looking to tie the knot need a marriage license. But the pandemic closed city clerk’s offices throughout the Tri-State area for months. One area hard-hit with backlogs was New York City. Due to high demand in mid-2020, many New York couples started making the trek up the interstate to Connecticut.
NYC attraction lets you lean off skyscraper 1,000+ feet in the air. The City Climb, an attraction opening Tuesday at 30 Hudson Yards, one of the city's tallest buildings. It gives thrill-seekers a unique perspective on New York that no observation deck could hope to match: No walls, no glass windows, no railings. Just skyline.
Brooklyn’s first supertall skyscraper is nearing completion, bringing about 400 rental apartments and 150 condos to one of New York’s most in-demand real estate markets. The project alongside the landmark Dime Savings Bank in the borough’s downtown—known as Brooklyn Tower—has reached its full 1,066-foot (325-meter) height, making it the city’s tallest building outside of Manhattan.
Carrie Bradshaw once famously said "I like my money where I can see it — hanging in my closet" — and for two lucky Sex and the City super fans, the dreams of raiding that closet just became a reality. Airbnb announced that on behalf of the iconic show’s star,...
I recently spent 60 hours on overnight Amtrak trains traveling from New York City to Miami and back. I stayed in a $500 roomette about the size of a twin-size bed and a $1,000 bedroom the size of a king-size bed. While 20 square feet may not sound like a...
Los Angeles County has long been regarded as one of the most expensive areas to live in the United States of America and pretty much, in the world. Even the county's poorest areas are too expensive for the general public in terms of housing prices, median rent, and overall daily living expenses.
Senator Steven Oroho (R-24) and Senator Declan O’Scanlon (R-13) questioned why the Murphy administration would agree to give New York $1 billion of federal transportation aid that should have gone to New Jersey Transit. “How did the Murphy administration get bowled over so badly by our neighbor across the Hudson?”...
A woman was seen climbing over a barrier at the Bronx Zoo's lion exhibit, witnesses exclusively told NBC New York, as cell phone video showed her holding roses and tossing $100 bills toward the fearsome feline. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the zoo. The woman in...
Having three closets in New York City is a big deal—no argument there. But that doesn’t mean organizing them will be a breeze. Take it from Hallie Gould, editorial director at Byrdie, who has two closets in the bedroom and one in the hallway of her Greenpoint, Brooklyn, apartment. The issue? They’re all equally tall, deep, and narrow. “The city is known for a lot of magical things, but unfortunately an abundance of space isn’t one of them,” says Gould. Storing her many shoes and jeans was a huge pain point. “I wanted everything to feel accessible,” she adds. What her bedroom closets, in particular, needed was optimizing. Cue the expert.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are new numbers related to New York City’s COVID vaccine mandate.
According to the latest data, 93% of the total city workforce is vaccinated.
That’s up 9% from three and a half weeks ago.
Some of the city workers that saw the biggest jumps include EMS, firefighters and DSNY.
The state plans to pause its Emergency Rental Assistance Program for struggling New Yorkers on Sunday, alarming housing advocates who say the decision will unnecessarily turn away renters in need. The news comes as a majority of members from New York’s Congressional delegation sent a letter to the U.S. Treasury hoping it honors the state’s request for an additional $1 billion in federal funds to relaunch the program.
Few, if any, architects have worked on as many luxury retail projects as Peter Marino. He has been credited with redefining the discipline via big commissions such as a strikingly minimalist Giorgio Armani store in New York and a black- and-white Chanel tower in Tokyo. Both infused aspects of brand identity into the brick-and-mortar, a welcome antidote to more generic storefronts.
Over the years, his practice—which has offices in Manhattan, Philadelphia and Southampton—has worked on a handful of residential designs as well, a discipline Marino broke into by renovating Andy Warhol’s Upper East Side townhouse in the late ’70s. It’s...
Editor’s Note: A version of this story was published in the Fall 2021 issue of Extant, a publication of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia. When it opened in 1962, the Philadelphia Police Administration Headquarters on Race Street, aka “the Roundhouse,” marked a new collaborative relationship between architectural design, engineering, and building technology that transformed how buildings are designed and constructed to this day. Philadelphia Planning Director Edmund Bacon’s mid-century plans for the area around Independence Mall called for a new police headquarters with an engaging community presence. Prominent Philadelphia School architectural firm Geddes, Brecher, Qualls and Cunningham (GBQC), and the preeminent structural engineer, Dr. August Komendant, fresh from their second-place finish in the Sydney Opera House competition, received the commission. The Roundhouse’s circular precast design descended directly from their proposed Sydney Opera House design (which, for a time, stood in first place), and was one of the first buildings constructed in the United States to use Schokbeton, the highly mechanized Dutch system for producing quality architectural precast concrete. An unprecedented 90 percent of the Roundhouse’s structure and finishes, inside and out, is composed of precast concrete.
PARIS — When Vice President Kamala Harris toured an American military cemetery outside Paris this week, she stopped at the grave of a woman from Oakland, California, who had served as a switchboard operator during World War I. Harris’ guide said such women, known as “Hello Girls,” were adept at...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which travel gift for women is best? Whether traveling for work or pleasure, there’s a ton to consider in packing up to visit somewhere else. Women, especially, have a lot to consider. In finding the right gift for the woman who travels, remember that organization and […]
Comments / 0