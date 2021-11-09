CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Travis Scott offers to pay funeral costs of the eight people killed at Astroworld Festival

By Tina Campbell
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39p2YW_0cr3DoGB00

Travis Scott has offered to cover the costs of the funerals for the eight people who died following a crowd surge at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas.

50,000 people are said to have been in attendance at the music event on November 5 when a deadly stampede took place leaving hundreds injured and eight dead with the youngest victim just 14-year’s-old.

The Sicko Mode rapper, 30, has vowed to give full ticket refunds and has revealed that he has teamed up with BetterHelp to provide free mental health assistance for anyone impacted by the tragedy, reports US outlet TMZ.

A statement from Scott’s representative read: “Travis remains in active conversations with the city of Houston, law enforcement and local first responders to respectfuly and appropriately connect with the individuals and families of those involved.

“These are the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process.”

By Monday more than a dozen lawsuits had been filed in Harris County against Scott - real name Jacques Bermon Webster - and event organisers Live Nation, with many more expected in the following days.

At least two criminal investigations are also underway into the events that took place ultimately leading to loss of life.

Comments / 8

Markkk
4d ago

Well woopty doo, 25k per person x8, = 200k and he makes millions. Yeah your not getting off the hook that quick Killer!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Webster, TX
HipHopDX.com

Travis Scott Reacts To Astroworld Tragedy Amid Reports Fan Used Drugs To Induce Riot

Houston, TX – A night of intended musical fun turned fatal during Travis Scott’s headlining set at his 2021 Astroworld Festival. According to the Associated Press, officials declared a “mass casualty incident” on Friday (November 5) after at least eight people were killed and countless others were injured after several parts of the audience surged to get closer to the stage.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
extratv

Travis Scott Concert Tragedy: 8 Dead, 100s Injured — What Caused It?

Update: Travis Scott has issued a statement following the deaths and injuries at his Astroworld performance Friday, writing on Twitter, "I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All."
HOUSTON, TX
rolling out

Travis Scott’s ex-manager calls him the ‘worst person’ he’s ever worked with

In the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott’s actions and behavior in previous years has now come under increased scrutiny. Scott’s former manager Shane Morris posted a video on social media where he called the “Sicko Mode” rapper the “worst person” he’s ever been affiliated with in the industry. Morris also said Scott is a liar, a cheat and a violent person and that he saw something like what happened in Houston coming years ago.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Astroworld#Lawsuits#Mental Health#Betterhelp#Tmz#Live Nation
thebrag.com

Kylie Cosmetics products are being binned following Astroworld tragedy

Kylie Jenner was faced with massive backlash after she left a story up of an ambulance making its way through the crowd at the Astroworld Festival, where 8 people died. Fans shared the sentiment that Jenner should have deleted the video as soon as she realised the severity of the situation. Rather than immediately deleting the Instagram video, the makeup mogul left it up for over twelve hours.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HipHopDX.com

Teyana Taylor Blasts 'TMZ' Over Travis Scott Astroworld Defense Claims

Los Angeles, CA – Singer Teyana Taylor was incensed on Wednesday (November 10) after she came across a TMZ story claiming she defended Travis Scott in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Taylor quickly took her grievances to Twitter and blasted the publication for its inflammatory headline. “R U...
LOS ANGELES, CA
rolling out

Travis Scott facing another lawsuit from family of 9-year-old

Travis Scott is being sued for $1 million by the family of a 9-year-old boy who was “nearly crushed to death” at the Astroworld Festival. Ezra Blount is currently in a medically-induced coma as doctors attempt to alleviate the trauma he suffered to his brain, liver, and kidneys when he was “kicked, stepped on, and trampled, and nearly crushed to death” during the rapper’s set at his event in Houston on Friday, Nov. 5.
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

How Travis Scott’s $5 Million Solo Stage, Set Time May Have Contributed to Astroworld Festival Deaths

A stage constructed solely for Travis Scott’s performance, and the artist’s chosen set time, may have played a role in the crowd surge that left eight Astroworld Festival attendees dead on Friday night (Nov. 5). The concert drew 50,000 people to Houston’s NRG Park, where performers included SZA, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch, among others, but while billed as a two stage event, Astroworld veered from the usual festival protocol of staggering performances on opposite stages, as Scott (with a special appearance by Drake for their hit “Sicko Mode”) was the only headliner on the so-called “Chills” stage. Sources tell Variety that...
HOUSTON, TX
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Spotted Outside His Houston Mansion In 1st Photos Since Astroworld Tragedy

The rapper was spotted pacing outside of his home, in the new photos taken after the tragic events at Astroworld on Friday November 5. Travis Scott was seen outside of his Houston, Texas home on Wednesday November 10, for the first time since the Astroworld Festival, where nine people died and many more were injured. The 30-year-old rapper was photographed pacing outside of the mansion, speaking on his cell phone, as he was wrapped up in a black blanket with the letter “H” patterned on it. SEE THE PHOTOS FROM DailyMail HERE.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

45K+
Followers
101K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy