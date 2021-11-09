Travis Scott offers to pay funeral costs of the eight people killed at Astroworld Festival

Travis Scott has offered to cover the costs of the funerals for the eight people who died following a crowd surge at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas.

50,000 people are said to have been in attendance at the music event on November 5 when a deadly stampede took place leaving hundreds injured and eight dead with the youngest victim just 14-year’s-old.

The Sicko Mode rapper, 30, has vowed to give full ticket refunds and has revealed that he has teamed up with BetterHelp to provide free mental health assistance for anyone impacted by the tragedy, reports US outlet TMZ.

A statement from Scott’s representative read: “Travis remains in active conversations with the city of Houston, law enforcement and local first responders to respectfuly and appropriately connect with the individuals and families of those involved.

“These are the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process.”

By Monday more than a dozen lawsuits had been filed in Harris County against Scott - real name Jacques Bermon Webster - and event organisers Live Nation, with many more expected in the following days.

At least two criminal investigations are also underway into the events that took place ultimately leading to loss of life.