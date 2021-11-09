Russia's Sberbank may expand its digital business offering in Europe

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest lender Sberbank expects to retain its presence in Austria, Germany and the Czech Republic and eyes expanding its offering of digital services in other European countries, CEO German Gref said on Tuesday.

Gref said state-run Sberbank has no further plans to sell its businesses in Europe after the bank said last week it was selling some of its subsidiaries there with total assets of 7.329 billion euros ($8.47 billion) to focus on other markets. ($1 = 0.8655 euros) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Marrow, Editing by Louise Heavens)