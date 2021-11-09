CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Jacob Brown reveals his family were in tears following his Scotland call-up

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17HEHS_0cr3Dbmk00

Jacob Brown revealed his family were in tears when they found out he had been called up by Scotland

The 23-year-old Stoke forward was a surprise inclusion in Steve Clarke’s squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Denmark.

Yorkshireman Brown, who is eligible for Scotland through his Scottish mother, was thrilled to get the call.

Speaking to the Scottish Football Association after his first day with the squad at their training base in Spain, he said: “It’s a bit surreal at the minute, I don’t think it’s really sunk in yet.

“I don’t know how to put it into words. This is brand new for me. Nothing like this has ever happened. I’m looking forward to experiencing it and enjoying it.

“I only found out the day before the squad was announced that I was going to be in it. The gaffer rang me and had a chat and then it was announced.

“When I found out, I rang my family. My mum is from Glasgow so she was over the moon for me. A lot of the family were in tears when they found out because it’s obviously such a big moment for me and everyone around me. Everyone’s really proud.”

Brown was previously in contention for a Scotland Under-21s call-up but it never materialised. He is delighted to finally get the chance to break into the international scene.

He said: “When I thought I was going to be in the Under-21s squad, it was a great moment for me at the time and then when it was announced that I wasn’t in it, I was disappointed.

“That was a few years ago so I’ve just kept working hard, hoping the opportunity would come, so to be here now is unreal.

“Now that I’m here I just want to work hard, try and impress on the training, settle in with the lads and if I do get an opportunity, just give it all I’ve got.”

Brown is an attacking colleague of 34–year-old former Scotland striker Steven Fletcher at Stoke.

He said: “Fletch has said a lot of good things about me. He’s just a top guy.

“Playing with him has helped my performance massively because he’s such a good player with a lot of experience. He’s someone I look up to and try to learn as much as I can from on and off the pitch.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill believes Jacob Brown deserves Scotland call-up

Jacob Brown’s first call-up for Scotland is a measure of progress made with Stoke, according to Potters boss Michael O’Neill. The 23-year-old forward, who has scored four times this season for the Sky Bet Championship club, was a surprise inclusion in Steve Clarke’s squad for their forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Denmark.
SOCCER
BBC

Jacob Brown: New Scotland arrival hails Steven Fletcher influence

Venue: Zimbru Stadium, Chisinau Date: Friday, 12 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on BBC One Scotland & BBC iPlayer from 23:25 GMT. Jacob Brown credits Stoke City team-mate Steven Fletcher for improving his...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Clarke
The Independent

Ethan Ampadu working on discipline as he looks to avoid Wales suspension

Wales star Ethan Ampadu admits he must improve his discipline fast or face World Cup heartache.Ampadu is among eight Wales players heading into Saturday’s game against Belarus in Cardiff walking a disciplinary tightrope.The 21-year-old defender and midfielder is a booking away from missing the final qualifier with Belgium through suspension – and his disciplinary record for Venezia this season makes for gloomy reading.Ampadu, who is on a season-long loan from Chelsea, has picked up four yellow cards, as well as a red, in just six appearances in Italy’s Serie A.“I seem to get yellow cards all the time,” said Ampadu,...
WORLD
AFP

Kane fires England to brink of Qatar, Italy held by Switzerland

Harry Kane scored a first half hat-trick as England romped towards the 2022 World Cup with a 5-0 thrashing of Albania, but Italy still have work to do to reach Qatar after a 1-1 draw with Switzerland. England still need a point to mathematically qualify when they visit San Marino on Monday, but boast a three-point lead and six-goal advantage on goal difference over Poland, who sealed at least a playoff place with a 4-1 win over 10-man Andorra. The Three Lions can look ahead to Qatar with confidence as they bounced back to form at Wembley in style with all the goals coming before half-time. "The first half was fantastic, as well as we've played for a long time," said England boss Gareth Southgate.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

A weekend of firsts for Brahim – call-up, derby start and a battle with his friend

One of the fascinating sub-plots to tomorrow’s derby between AC Milan and Inter will be the battle of the two players who last season were friends and team-mates. Hakan Calhanoglu held the starting No.10 role and the iconic shirt number last season but decided to leave and cross the city divide to join rivals Inter, while the man who was his understudy for most of the season – Brahim Diaz – returned on a new loan from Real Madrid and took over both his spot and the 10 shirt.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glasgow#Uk#Scottish#Scotland Under 21s
The Independent

Manu Tuilagi backed to handle England position switch against Australia

Eddie Jones has given Manu Tuilagi a roaming role on the wing at Twickenham on Saturday as he plots to reinforce Australia’s “inferiority complex” over England. Tuilagi moves from inside centre where he started the 69-3 victory over Tonga that launched the Autumn Nations Series, displacing Adam Radwan and creating space in midfield for Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell.His only previous Test appearance in the position came under the previous England regime on tour to New Zealand in 2014 when a lack of pace was exposed and the experiment was immediately abandoned.But Jones insists the 30-year-old wrecking ball is now...
RUGBY
The Independent

Emile Smith Rowe: England new boy reveals how diet change made him Arsenal’s key man

It was after last month’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa and yet another man-of-the-match display by Mikel Arteta’s new No 10 that the Arsenal manager suggested something was different now about Emile Smith Rowe. “Emile’s changed the way that he’s living a little bit as well and some habits that he had,” he said.“When you want to take your game to the next level, when you become a really important player in such a big club, that should become the only priority and every detail is important and relevant. You have to make them aware of that – you cannot...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Shane Duffy wants ‘brilliant’ Stephen Kenny to remain Republic of Ireland boss

Shane Duffy has delivered a ringing endorsement of Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny as his bosses prepare to sit down to discuss his future.Kenny, who replaced Mick McCarthy at the helm in April last year, will be out of contract next summer, but it is understood the Football Association of Ireland will make a judgement on his reign to date when they assess a World Cup qualifying campaign which draws to a close in Luxembourg on Sunday.Ireland will not be at next year’s tournament in Qatar after a disastrous start to their Group A fixtures, but Thursday night’s 0-0...
WORLD
The Independent

Leah Williamson keen for Arsenal to maintain strong form and prove their ambition

Leah Williamson is keen for Arsenal to maintain their strong start to the season and prove they have matched her ambition – admitting it will be an easier decision to sign a new contract if recent improvements continue.The centre back has made over 150 appearances for Arsenal, having joined the club she supports at the age of nine.Williamson’s contract was due to expire last summer after another trophyless campaign as she said it was time to make a “football decision” over her future and one not based on her “love and affection” for Arsenal.She ultimately signed a new one-year deal...
SOCCER
The Independent

Stuart Hogg equals Scotland try record but Springboks triumph at Murrayfield

Stuart Hogg became a Scotland record holder after a double against South Africa but the world champions kicked their way to a 30-15 victory at BT Murrayfield.Hogg scored two tries to take him up to 24 for Scotland and join Tony Stanger and Ian Smith at the top of the all-time list.Gregor Townsend’s side matched the Springboks for tries, with Makazole Mapimpi also crossing twice and the hosts led 10-8 at half-time.👏 Stuart Hogg has now tied the storied names of Tony Stanger and Ian Smith as Scotland's all-time leading try scorer.@StuartWHOGG_ pic.twitter.com/RxF7KrAUeI— Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) November 13, 2021But...
WORLD
The Independent

Pakistan captain Babar Azam pays tribute to Mohammad Rizwan after Australia loss

Pakistan captain Babar Azam paid tribute to opening partner Mohammad Rizwan for rousing himself from his hospital bed and playing an important innings in their T20 World Cup semi-final defeat to Australia Rizwan became the first batter in history to amass 1,000 T20 international runs in a calendar year as his knock of 67 from 52 balls underpinned Pakistan’s total of 176 for four after they were asked to bat first in Dubai.While Marcus Stoinis and in particular Matthew Wade performed an incredible rescue act to seal a five-wicket win for Australia, it emerged afterwards that Rizwan had spent the...
WORLD
The Independent

Eddie Jones praises England’s adaptability after a battling win over Australia

Eddie Jones was happy to see England adapt after another disrupted week to beat Australia by a 32-15 score to retain the Cook Cup at Twickenham.Joe Marler tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and fellow loosehead prop Ellis Genge joined his team-mate in contracting the virus three days later which forced Bevan Rodd into an unexpected debut despite only joining the squad on Thursday.There was another forward injury to deal with during the contest with Jamie George forced off but tries by Freddie Steward and Jamie Blamire bookended a hard-fought contest with the Wallabies, who suffered an eighth straight defeat...
RUGBY
The Independent

T20 World Cup: Australia stun Pakistan in thrilling semi-final as Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade star

Australia are into the T20 World Cup final as a remarkable rescue act from Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade sealed a five-wicket victory over Pakistan at Dubai.Pakistan were heavily fancied to book a showdown against New Zealand on Sunday and that was reinforced when Australia stumbled to 96 for five in pursuit of 172 after Shadab Khan collected his fourth wicket of the innings.But Stoinis and Wade were undeterred, whittling down the target to 22 off the final 12 balls in an unbroken 81-run stand. Wade then ended matters with an over to spare thanks to three sixes in...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

45K+
Followers
101K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy