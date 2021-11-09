CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Video: Pastor disarms gunman who stormed altar during church service

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nikki McGee, Ethan Illers
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QXAHu_0cr3DHKK00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) — The heroic actions of a Nashville pastor and several of his parishioners likely saved a church from violence Sunday afternoon.

Metro police reported 26-year-old Dezire Baganda was sitting at the front of the Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church when he pulled out a gun and walked up to the altar where Pastor Ezekiel Ndikumana was praying along with several church members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mfXGD_0cr3DHKK00
Dezire Baganda (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Baganda told everyone to get up as he waved and pointed the handgun at the congregation, Metro police said. The pastor quickly tackled Baganda before he was able to fire any shots. Several church members jumped in to help wrestle the gun away from Baganda and hold him down until police arrived, investigators said.

Toddler dies after accidentally shooting himself at East Nashville apartment, father wanted for questioning

“He wanted to kill, that’s what first came to my mind,” Ndikumana told WKRN as choir member Nzojibugami Noe translated for him. Noe was also in the first row during the incident.

“He was standing in the front of almost everybody. No one was behind him yet, so he could have done anything,” Noe recalled.

In a video shared by church members, Ndikumana can be seen pretending to exit the church, then walking behind Baganda and tackling him to the ground.

“I would say that God used me because I felt like I was going to use the back door as an example as going on by trying to go behind him. And then I felt the feeling that I would go and grab him… and that’s what happened,” Ndikumana said.

Baganda was not a member of the church, but the pastor said he had attended services there. Church members say he was asked not to attend services last February after interrupting pastors during their sermons. However, attendees said he was never violent. He showed up Sunday for the 10 a.m. service and remained calm until the outburst around 12:45 p.m.

The congregation credited Ndikumana for saving their lives, but he credited a higher power.

“God wanted to show that he’s a powerful God,” Ndikumana explained. “One main thing I said, we had faith.”

Baganda has been charged with 15 counts of felony aggravated assault. More counts are expected to be added, according to police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

RPD: Man fatally shot outside Rochester pub

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says a man has died as a result of a shooting that took place overnight Saturday in the parking lot of the Black Bear Pub in Rochester at around 2 a.m. Officers believe the victim is in his 30s and he was shot multiple times in his […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Service#Pastor#Shooting#Church Of God#Wkrn
News 8 WROC

RPD investigating double shooting in parking lot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says two people were shot late Friday evening on West Avenue near Gardiner Avenue. The first victim is a man in his late 30s. He was taken to URMC where he remains in critical condition. His injuries are life-threatening. As officers were at the scene of the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Dr. Kiah Nyame pushes new anti-violence program in son’s memory

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Jaquan Hill was 25 when he was gunned down in the City of Rochester. There’s a program now taking root in the city designed to prevent violence like that. It’s based off what’s called the Advance Peace Model which is credited with helping to dramatically reduce violence in Richmond, California. Hear […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 8 WROC

Man hospitalized after shooting on Fernwood park in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old Rochester man was hospitalized Thursday evening, after a shooting on the city’s northwest side. Police were called to Fernwood Park shortly after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers at the scene found “evidence indicative that someone had been injured.” Investigators said the victim arrived at Rochester General […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy