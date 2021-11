Bloom’s flagship annual event is back with a day of provocation, upskilling, fun and coming together to overcome the barriers to success in the industry. London, UK , 11th Nov 2021: The countdown for BloomFest is officially on, with this year’s event taking place on the 16th November 2021. This industry leading event, attended by hundreds of media and communications professionals to talk about the uncomfortable barriers we face in the industry as well as identifying the everyday actions that can be put in place to make it a more diverse and equal workplace. The famous Booth of Truth is back for the fifth year in a row - a space where women and men can anonymously share their stories of barriers to their success in the industry.

