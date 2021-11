Maine is known for seafood, but don’t look down on their pizza skills. When you think of outstanding pizza, Maine may not be your first thought, but it should be. The restaurant, When Pigs Fly, has some outstanding choices that might surprise you. Most people think of bread when they think of When Pigs Fly and they are known for their outstanding bread that is sold throughout New England as some supermarkets and even their three stores in the Boston area. And yes, the bread is the awesome, but their pizzas are out of this world.

MAINE STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO