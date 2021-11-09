CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Take a look at Faith Hill and Tim McGraw in the trailer for the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel series ‘1883’

1069morefm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first teaser trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ series ‘1883,’ a prequel to the hit show ‘Yellowstone,’ has been released (check it out here.) Married country singers Faith...

www.1069morefm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Spinoff '1883' Gives Imposing First Look at Tim McGraw and Sam Elliot

Country stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are heading out west in 1883, the highly-anticipated Yellowstone prequel series for Paramount+. With just about a month to go before the show finally debuts, Paramount released the first photos from the set on Friday, ahead of Yellowstone's Season 4 premiere on Sunday. Real-life husband-and-wife McGraw and Hill star as the ancestors of Kevin Costner's John Dutton in the new series.
TV & VIDEOS
The Boot

Tim McGraw + Faith Hill Share the Difficulties of Filming ‘1883’ in the Middle of Nowhere [Pictures]

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are the two main stars of the upcoming Yellowstone prequel 1883, but that doesn't mean they're living high on the hog on the set of the Paramount+ show. In fact, in a new interview in advance of the premiere, Hill admits that she's had to make do without any access to a proper bathroom in the arduous conditions in which they've been filming — and that's just the beginning.
MOVIES
Decider

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Premiere Gave Us Our First Look at Tim McGraw as ‘1883’s James Dillard Dutton

We can all breathe a sigh of relief now that we know that the modern-day Dutton clan is alive and (relatively) well. However, the biggest shock of the Yellowstone Season 4 premiere came in the form of a dream (or perhaps a vision) that John Dutton (Kevin Costner) had in a coma-induced state while recovering from multiple gunshot wounds. Fans were treated to their first look at Tim McGraw’s James Dillard Dutton, the OG Dutton patriarch who will be the protagonist of the first Yellowstone spinoff, 1883.
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

Tim McGraw Shocks Fans With His Incredible New Look for '1883'

Tim McGraw is growing a beard for his role in the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff. When he posted a Halloween picture on Instagram, fans could believe how much his beard had grown. Tim McGraw is once again making headlines — only this time, it’s not for his music or acting. Instead,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
CMT

Kevin Costner shares thoughts on ‘Yellowstone,’ music and Tim and Faith

Kevin Costner returned to living rooms this weekend in the Season 4 premiere of “Yellowstone” on the Paramount Network. But a few days ago, he was in Nashville to play Ryman Auditorium and chatted with Cody Alan for CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown. While Costner is a musician, he says he...
MUSIC
Woman's World

See a Rugged Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Transport Back to the 1800s for Their New Show

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s new show is revealing a different side of the country duo. They may always look glamorous while performing on stage, but their latest adventure has them leaning into their grittier side. The longtime couple are starring in a new show together for the first time, and filming it was anything but an easy experience for the country superstars.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
Isabel May
Person
Lamonica Garrett
Person
James
Person
Sam Elliott
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Vulture

Yeehaw, Yellowstone Is Getting a Prequel

Attention, dads! The most watched show on all of cable somehow, Yellowstone, will be getting a prequel of its very own, to explore how the Duttons came to inhabit and feud over their sprawling land, generations before the land feuds of the current series. Titled Y: 1883, the series will be an honest-to-goodness period piece about Western expansionism, executive-produced by Yellowstone creators Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. Y: 1883 is described in a press release as following “the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.” The series will stream on Paramount+, ViacomCBS’s fancy new rebranding of the Streaming Platform Formerly Known As CBS All Access, as part of a larger, multi series streaming deal with Sheridan. The streaming service already has Christine Baranski stans in the palm of their hand, and Y: 1883 will most certainly win over their polar opposites, the Frasier’s dads of the world. Below, watch the teaser for Y: 1883 featuring Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, which debuted November 7 during the season four premiere of Yellowstone.
TV SERIES
film-book.com

1883 (2021) Teaser Trailer: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill embark on a Journey West in the YELLOWSTONE Prequel [Paramount+]

Paramount+‘s 1883 (2021) teaser trailer has been released. The 1883 trailer stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Billy Bob Thornton, James Landry Hebert, Sacha Seberg, Eric Bear, Andrew Heideman, Wayne Garner, Candice Faith Knight, Barry Williams, Neal Kodinsky, Krisztian Kery, Alex Fine, and Stephanie Nur.
MOVIES
Taste of Country

Kelly Clarkson and Chris Stapleton ‘Glow’ on New Duet [Listen]

Kelly Clarkson and Chris Stapleton have teamed up for a brand-new Christmas song, “Glow." The stunning, ebullient tune spotlights the powerhouse vocalists’ strong deliveries and complementary harmonies. “Nothing has changed, I still wish you could be / Wrapped up in my arms, spending Christmas with me / When it gets...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Prequel#Paramount
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Radar Online.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Ditches Travis Scott, 'Secretly' Jets Out Of Houston In Middle Of Night To Reunite With 'Crisis Mode' Momager Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is done playing Travis Scott's supportive girlfriend. The pregnant 24-year-old ditched her baby daddy, reportedly leaving the rapper's $14 million Houston mansion where they've been holed up together since the Astroworld tragedy one week ago. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Sun, Kylie left in secret and...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Wide Open Country

2021 CMA Awards: The Best Dressed Country Stars

It's safe to say that the CMA Awards were a total success, hosted by our favorite country cowboy, Luke Bryan. This year we had a lot of surprises such as Luke Combs' new single 'Doin' This,' Jennifer Hudson and Chris Stapleton's performance honoring Aretha Franklin, and The American Idol judges making a special appearance to surprise the host!
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Chris Daughtry's Daughter Hannah Dies Suddenly at 25, Singer Postpones Tour

Chris Daughtry postponed his upcoming tour after the sudden death of his daughter, Hannah. The 25-year-old was found dead in her Nashville home Friday, police told PEOPLE. The former American Idol contestant, 41, was scheduled to perform in Atlantic City, New Jersey Friday night and in Silver Spring, Maryland on Saturday, according to his website.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy