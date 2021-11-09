CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

4 Financial Tasks to Complete Before Getting a Mortgage

By Christy Bieber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ltw6D_0cr3Cf4B00
Image source: Getty Images

Which ones have you checked off your to-do list?

Key points

  • It's important to be financially prepared before getting a mortgage.
  • Saving an emergency fund can help ensure you'll be able to pay the bills.
  • A down payment, good credit score, and reduced debt balance can help you qualify for a loan with favorable terms.

Applying for a mortgage is one of the biggest financial decisions that you will make over the course of your life. Your home loan will probably be the largest debt you ever take on. And it will take you decades to pay off your loan, depending on your chosen term.

You don't want to jump into making such a major financial commitment unless you're 100% sure you're prepared to be successful at getting approved for an affordable loan and paying it off on schedule. To maximize the chances of both those things happening, here are four things you need to do in your financial life before you apply for a home loan.

1. Save an emergency fund

Mortgages come with large monthly payments. Failure to make them can have devastating long-term consequences. You could face foreclosure and see your credit ruined. You don't want that to happen.

That's why it's so crucial to save up an emergency fund to cover three to six months of living expenses before you apply for a mortgage. After you get your home loan, if you lose your job or your hours are cut or you develop expensive medical issues, your emergency fund can help to ensure you don't fall behind on your home payments.

As a bonus, your emergency money will be there to help cover unexpected home repair expenses that arise. While you may be used to a landlord paying for appliance fixes or other repairs if things go wrong, these costs will be your responsibility once you become a homeowner.

2. Save a down payment

Saving up a down payment is crucial before getting a mortgage for a few reasons. First and foremost, most lenders require you to put at least some money down.

Ideally, this will be 20% because otherwise you'll be charged an added fee for private mortgage insurance that protects the lender from losses. But, a minimum of around 3% to 10% is mandated by most lenders. So even if you don't save 20%, saving something will still be crucial.

The more you can put down, the less you'll need to borrow, the lower your interest rate, and the more choices you'll have for who to get your loan from. These are other reasons why it's a good idea to save up a down payment before applying for a loan.

Finally, you don't want to end up with negative equity. That happens if your home loan balance is larger than the current market value of your home. Without a down payment, a small decline in the value of your house could result in this situation and you'd face problems if you needed to sell or refinance your loan.

Mortgage lenders are more likely to approve well-qualified home buyers and buyers with solid financial qualifications will get the most competitive -- and thus most affordable -- mortgage rates. The key criteria lenders look at when deciding if you're well-qualified or not is your credit score.

This score is determined by your payment history; amount of debt used relative to credit available; age of your credit accounts; types of credit you have; and number of inquiries put on your account when you requested new credit.

You can improve your score by doing things like paying down debt and asking lenders if they'd be willing to remove a late payment or two from your credit record.

4. Pay down high-interest debt

Finally, if you owe money on high-interest debt such as credit cards, it's a good idea to repay as much of it as you can before applying for a mortgage.

There are many reasons to check this task off of your to-do list. It can make qualifying for a loan easier for two reasons. Debt paydown improves your credit score. And you'll have a lower ratio of debt relative to your income, which mortgage lenders also consider when evaluating your financial credentials as well.

Paying down high-interest debt will also make it more affordable to cover your mortgage loan payments since you won't have these additional monthly bills to worry about.

By checking these tasks off your to-do list, you'll ensure you're as ready as possible to become a homeowner and that you can get the best possible rate for a home loan. Your efforts should pay off big time over the many years you'll be repaying what you owe.

A historic opportunity to potentially save thousands on your mortgage

Chances are, interest rates won't stay put at multi-decade lows for much longer. That's why taking action today is crucial, whether you're wanting to refinance and cut your mortgage payment or you're ready to pull the trigger on a new home purchase.

The Ascent's in-house mortgages expert recommends this company to find a low rate - and in fact he used them himself to refi (twice!). Click here to learn more and see your rate. While it doesn't influence our opinions of products, we do receive compensation from partners whose offers appear here. We're on your side, always. See The Ascent's full advertiser disclosure here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Buying a House in 2022? Consider These 4 Factors

The market will likely be closer to normal next year, but buying a house won't come without challenges. Low inventory and rising mortgage rates may make buying more difficult for some. Preparing for these challenges now can help ease the homebuying process when the time comes. If buying a house...
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

This Number Can Make Comparing Home Costs Easier

Is a home priced fairly? Here's how you can compare. When you're shopping for a house, it can be hard to tell whether a particular property is priced fairly. It can also be difficult to compare multiple properties, especially if they have varying sizes or features. But, there's one number...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Loan#Mortgage Insurance#Mortgage Lender#Credit Score
MarketRealist

Paying Off Your Mortgage Before Retiring May Be a Good Idea

The last thing anyone wants to be when they retire is jobless and drowning in expenses. When you retire, you’re essentially living on a fixed income, unless your spouse is still employed or you have investments you’re getting a return on. If you’re truly looking to reach financial freedom when you retire, perhaps you should consider paying off your mortgage before retirement hits.
INCOME TAX
SmartAsset

Understanding How REITs Are Taxed

Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, can be a great addition to a well-diversified portfolio. These investments offer a solution to those looking to benefit from real estate assets. However, they also come with their own unique tax implications. Here’s a … Continue reading → The post Understanding How REITs Are Taxed appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
SmartAsset

Real Estate: What’s Tax-Lien Investing?

Tax-lien investing allows you to gain exposure to real estate in your portfolio without having to own or maintain a physical property. When you invest in tax liens, you’re making an investment in a debt that’s owed by a property … Continue reading → The post Real Estate: What’s Tax-Lien Investing? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

FHA’s manufactured housing loan program gets a facelift

Manufactured housing is a topic that has gained some steam on Capital Hill as of late, with the White House announcing earlier in the year that it intends to address the lack of affordable housing in the nation by upping the available supply of MH. In September, Biden’s administration also...
REAL ESTATE
IBTimes

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: How To Get $1800 Before 2021 Ends

A fourth stimulus check is still seeming highly unlikely for Americans even as concerns over the rising costs of items due to inflation and the end of nearly all COVID-19 protections continue to cause panic for some of the lowest-income families. However, some of those who are struggling may still be able to take advantage of one of the few remaining programs and receive up to $1,800 from the government before the end of the year.
BUSINESS
SmartAsset

How to Become a Better Financial Advisor

Staying attuned to client needs and delivering solutions to help them reach their goals is one of the hallmarks of a good financial advisor. These are skills you may have acquired during your initial financial advisor training and now want … Continue reading → The post How to Become a Better Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
SmartAsset

Understanding Financial Needs Analysis

A financial needs analysis (FNA) is an overview of your current and future financial situation. It takes into account assets, such as wealth and income, set off against liabilities, such as debt and dependents. By creating a financial needs analysis … Continue reading → The post Understanding Financial Needs Analysis appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
139K+
Followers
67K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy