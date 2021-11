Expanding projects is one of three parts to the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri’s strategic plan for the next few years. Executive Director Chris Small reports that, at a national level, Community Action has always focused on helping individuals and families. He explains that, in the last five to eight years, there has been a strategic focus at the national level on community building and asset mapping to explore what the assets are of a community and what Community Action’s role is in helping communities expand.

ADVOCACY ・ 6 DAYS AGO